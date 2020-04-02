One of the most anticipated sequels of the year has been given a new release date. A Quiet Place 2, which was originally supposed to arrive in March, had been delayed by Paramount Pictures, given the current situation the movie industry is facing. Now, the studio has provided the movie with a new date this fall, with director John Krasinski's follow-up set to arrive on September 4, 2020.

This move comes as studios are scrambling to try and sort out their schedules as an increasing number of releases have been delayed, with other productions stuck in limbo for the time being. Virtually all movie theaters in the U.S., and most other countries around the world, are closed right now, which has caused billions in box office losses. A Quiet Place 2 coming out in the fall, assuming the date sticks, could represent a much-needed beacon of hope, as Paramount will be in need of the box office dollars, and movie theaters will be in serious need of movies that can help put meat in seats.

Paramount also had to move some other key movies on the 2020 calendar as a result of the theater closures. Top Gun: Maverick, the highly-anticipated sequel to the Tom Cruise 80s classic, is now set to open on December 23, instead of June 24. The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run has also been delayed, moving away from its May 22 date to July 31. Recently, Sony delayed Morbius, which was previously set to arrive on July 31. For the most part, all of these dates are somewhat tentative, as the situation has been rapidly evolving and difficult to predict.

John Krasinski directed and starred in A Quiet Place and returned for the sequel. Karasinski also wrote the screenplay this time around. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods co-wrote the original with Krasinski. A Quiet Place: Part II picks up following the deadly events of the first movie, with the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) forced to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival. They must now journey into the unknown. Unfortunately, they soon realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats they must contend with. Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) also star.

A Quiet Place, released in 2018, proved to be a massive hit, grossing $340 million worldwide, while also earning widespread critical acclaim. The inventive horror/thriller was produced for a relatively small $17 million. While full reviews hadn't yet come out, the sequel earned high praise from critics who screened it on social media. It was also tracking for a big debut at the box office in the $60 million range. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.