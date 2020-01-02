The A Quiet Place 2 trailer dropped on New Year's Day, and it is full of surprises. A flashback to day one of the invasion, a lot more volume than expected and lingering looks at the mysterious monsters were all trumped by the startling appearance of Cillian Murphy in what looks to be a crucial supporting role.

For those who had not realized that even is Cillian Murphy, we can assure you that it most certainly is. Well, social media has begun the new year as it means to go on, with fans having quickly become obsessed with the actor and his very bearded new look.

As is to be expected, the reactions have not all been as subdued as these, with many having already turned to the caps lock button to express their delight at seeing the talented Mr Murphy.

Of course, not all of the praise was directed at his chiseled face, with many movie fans pleased to see an actor of his calibre jumping aboard the much-anticipated follow-up.

Part of the reason why so many fans are so happy to see him is due to the fact that Murphy does not make many major movies anymore, with the actor preferring to dedicate his time to smaller projects, as well as the hit television show Peaky Blinders.

Since John Krasinski met his end in the first movie, Murphy looks to have brought not only his incredible acting talent, but his beard game as well, to fill that void. Though whether he will be the hero they need or one of the people 'not worth saving' that he describes in the trailer remains to be seen.

A Quiet Place 2 follows the deadly events of part one, as the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

The movie is set for release in theaters on March 20, 2020. This comes from A Quiet Place 2 Twitter official Twitter account.

bearded, tattooed, rugged cillian murphy in a quiet place part 2 is everything i never knew i needed. pic.twitter.com/8pe5fTPJxQ — kayleigh (@benscallum) January 1, 2020

The trailer for A Quiet Place 2 has been out for less than an hour and Cillian Murphy is already trending in the UK for being hot. pic.twitter.com/WDlPKYTflX — J (@DullSkuggery2) January 1, 2020

HOT HOMELESS LOOKING CILLIAN MURPHY...I HAVE OFFICALY ASCENDED pic.twitter.com/WH1exGYDyN — t (@jacesrhee) January 1, 2020

CILLIAN MURPHY BEARDED AND DIRTIED IS HITTING ME VERY HARD. pic.twitter.com/gatQTB0GUf — 𝔸. 🐞 (@veneredirimmel) January 1, 2020

cillian murphy better stop being so versatile otherwise we’re gonna have to cast him in every movie ever pic.twitter.com/7xCB9iGHtT — delanie (@mylittleidaho) January 1, 2020

Cillian Murphy is the most underrated actor currently working, glad he’s getting the recognition he deserves. His range is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/5zhf1I5L6X — Robert Richmond (@RobertRichmond0) January 1, 2020