One of the most unexpectedly brilliant debuts in the last few years was when John Krasinski, best known as Jim from the comedy series The Office, wrote, directed, and starred in the horror-thriller A Quiet Place alongside his wife Emily Blunt. Now, Krasinski is back with A Quiet Place: Part II, which he also wrote and directed, and has a brief cameo in via flashback. In an interview with Daily Dead, Blunt explained why her initial hesitation about doing a sequel disappeared when she heard the story for the movie.

"I was unsure about the idea of a second one because the first one was such a knock-out. You're always like, 'Well how do you sequel-ize that?' [John and I] were both dragging our heels about it but the idea was so undeniable to me -- and then I just started to operate in that this was just a continuation of this story with these characters that you have such an investment in."

In the original A Quiet Place, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt starred as a couple, Lee and Evelyn Abbott, with two children who live in a world where monsters have invaded Earth that have a very keen sense of hearing. As such, the few human survivors who have not been wiped out by the monsters live a life of complete silence as a means of escaping detection.

The film ended with an assault on the home of the Abbotts that resulted in the death of Lee, while Evelyn gives birth to her baby, and she and her children discover a weakness that the monsters possess which can be exploited to defeat them. According to Blunt, A Quiet Place: Part II will pick up the narrative from this point, and focus more on the children, particularly Regan Abbott, played by Millicent Simmonds, Evelyn's oldest daughter who happens to be deaf.

"What materializes for [the characters] now, and the stakes have ratcheted up, even more, they have to venture out -- how is she gonna protect these three children and this newborn baby? You know when the stakes are that high, and the story is so exciting, I would have been an idiot to sort of say I don't want to do it... If the first one is about, 'How do you stop yourself from being cut?' then the second one is, 'How do you stop the bleeding?... This needed to be Millie's story, this needed to be Reagan's journey now -- that's what it felt like the film needed to be about."

Early reviews for A Quiet Place: Part II have been quite positive, and Krasinski has been praised for once again infusing his film with a sense of dread and tension despite so much of the movie taking place in absolute silence. Written and directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place: Part II features a lead cast consisting of Emily Blunt, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, and Cillian Murphy. After a year-long delay, the film arrives in theaters on May 28. This news originated at DailyDead.com