It looks like Paramount are on the hunt for a new director for its A Quiet Place spin-off movie, as Jeff Nichols has parted ways with horror project in favor of a sci-fi movie he is also developing for the studio. The untitled project will be written and directed by Nichols, and is seemingly a high priority for Paramount as it first announced in June with the expectation that it would fall in line before the Quiet Place film which has a release date set for March 31st, 2023. According to Deadline, a number of other names are being submitted for the director's role on the film, which is still very much an active concern for Paramount after A Quiet Place Part II became one of the first big hits when cinemas reopened after the Covid shutdown earlier this year.

Information about the new movie is pretty scarce at the moment. It has been reported that while the film will be the third in the Quiet Place universe, it will not be a direct sequel to its predecessors, and is instead a spin-off story based on star and director of A Quiet Place, John Krasinski. The plan seems to be that this will be the first step to building a Walking Dead style universe around the original storyline, giving Paramount an IP to continue to use across multiple platforms and in numerous ways in the future. This would also tie in with the recently announced video game based on the movie.

The news of the A Quiet Place video game spin off came earlier this week, with it being described as "a single-player, story-driven horror adventure game with "an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous."

"The A Quiet Place video game will let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they've never felt before," said Illogika's creative director, Hervé Sliwa, in a statement. "We're excited to work with Ep1t0me and to team up with Saber Interactive to share this unique vision of hope and horror with players everywhere in the future."

A Quiet Place was released in 2018 and became a surprise mega-hit, with its tale of a family attempting to survive in a world where blind monsters hunt their prey by their acute sense of hearing. The use of a largely silent soundtrack made the movie a unique cinematic experience, and of course led to the expected sequel which arrived as one of the first releases to hit cinemas after they reopened in the spring of this year. Of course, that movie had barely arrived before talks were already underway about where the next film in the series would come from, which produced the spin-off as well as A Quiet Place 3 continuing the original story.

While the loss of Jeff Nichols as director is a blow to the new project, it is currently assumed that he will still be writing the movie, but that is currently unclear, especially if his attention has been moved elsewhere by Paramount. No doubt, we will learn more about the on-going production in good time. This news was first reported by Deadline.