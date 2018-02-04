Paramount Pictures has released their new Super Bowl TV spot for the upcoming thriller A Quiet Place. While most of the movies being promoted during the big game are massive blockbusters with huge budgets, A Quiet Place is quite the opposite, a low-budget thriller with a minimalistic cast, marking the second directorial effort of star John Krasinski. Not only does the former star of The Office get to make his first movie, he gets to do so while directing and starring alongside his real wife, Emily Blunt.

If you look at the full lineup of Super Bowl ads, A Quiet Place is most certainly the odd movie out, since it's possible that the production budget isn't even as big as the $5 million-plus it reportedly costs to pay for a 30-second Super Bowl ad this year. Still, following the terrifying first trailer that was released in November, A Quiet Place managed to sneak its way onto Fandango's list of the most anticipated movies of 2018, in the Most Anticipated Horror-Thriller category. While it did come in fifty place behind the Untitled Cloverfield Movie, the Halloween reboot, The First Purge and Insidious: The Last Key, it's still quite the feat for a low-budget movie like this.

What's even more impressive is how quickly this production seemed to come together. Paramount announced that production had started on this horror-thriller just a few months ago, in early September. Production took place in Little Falls, New York and Pawling, New York, and while it isn't known how long principal photography took place for, it couldn't have been for too long, since the studio had already announced the April 6, 2018 release date in their start-of-production press release. Aside from writer-director-star John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt, the only two other cast members are Noah Jupe (Suburbicon, Wonder) and Millicent Simmonds (Wonderstruck), who play the young children of Krasinski and Blunt's characters.

The film is produced by Michael Bay (Transformers franchise), and his Platinum Dunes' partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller (Ouija, The Purge, Texas Chainsaw Massacre), from a spec script by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck which was rewritten by John Krasinski. Bryan Woods and Scott Beck have a number of horror movies to their credit including Her Summer, The Bride Wore Blood, Nightlight and Haunt, but this will be their first major studio motion picture. John Krasinski made his directorial debut with the 2009 comedy Brief Interviews With Hideous Men, which he followed up with the 2016 comedy The Hollars. He also directed three episodes of The Office and wrote the screenplay for Promised Land with his co-star in that film, Matt Damon, from a story by Dave Eggers.

Paramount Pictures will release A Quiet Place on April 6, 2018, putting it up against Universal Pictures' R-rated comedy entitled Blockers, starring John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz, and Entertainment Studios' thriller Chappaquiddick, starring Jason Clarke, Kate Mara and Ed Helms. Hopefully we'll get more details about this low-budget thriller as we get closer to the April 6 release date. Until then, take a look at the Super Bowl trailer, courtesy of Paramount Pictures.