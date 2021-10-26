A new video game based on the hit horror movie A Quiet Place is now in the works. Saber Interactive (World War Z, Evil Dead: The Game) and Illogika (Rainbow Six, Far Cry) have teamed up with Ep1t0me to announce the development of an official video game adaptation based on the movie. The game will be a single-player, story-driven horror adventure game with "an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous."

"The A Quiet Place video game will let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they've never felt before," said Illogika's creative director, Hervé Sliwa, in a statement. "We're excited to work with Ep1t0me and to team up with Saber Interactive to share this unique vision of hope and horror with players everywhere in the future."

Todd Hollenshead, Head of Publishing at Saber Interactive, added: "The amazing success of the A Quiet Place movies makes it clear audiences are hungry for more adventures in this universe, and Illogika is creating their own truly engaging experience that lives up to the name of this beloved property. We are proud to say that A Quiet Place is the first game we will be releasing by an external studio from the growing Saber publishing label."

Released in 2018, A Quiet Place was directed by John Krasinski and written by Krasinski, Bryan Woods, and Scott Beck. The horror movie follows a family struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world taken over by blind monsters who hunt humans using an especially strong sense of hearing. John Krasinski also starred alongside Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. It's perhaps the most quiet horror movie you'll ever see, and yet it's also among the most scary, and it was a tremendous hit at the box office with very strong reviews.

Krasinski wrote and directed this year's sequel A Quiet Place Part II. Though it was released at a time with many movie theaters still closed, it was very successful, setting the record at the time of the biggest opening weekend during the pandemic. Because of this continued success, there have also been reports of more A Quiet Place where that came from, as it was previously reported that Jeff Nichols will write and direct a spinoff movie. Emily Blunt also says John Krasinski has an idea for where to take the third installment of the main series.

"He has a whole arc of ideas that could work," Blunt told Collider in May. "I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas."

A spinoff and another sequel are just part of the overall plans at Paramount to continue to expand this horror universe, as we know now from the newly-announced video game. A Quiet Place the game is coming sometime in 2022 with an official release date yet to be announced. For now, fans can visit the official website for the A Quiet Place game, though there's not much available for the moment. More information is expected to be announced soon.