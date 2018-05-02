Lionsgate has released the first trailer for the thriller A Simple Favor. The trailer asks the question, what happened to Emily? It leans so heavily on this idea, in fact, that the question could be confused for the title of the movie. But the question is more getting to the heart of what is at the center of this movie's mystery. To that point, the trailer is really a teaser in the true sense of the word, as it doesn't give too much away, other than the central mystery at hand and some intriguing shots from the movie.

A Simple Favor centers around Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean in this thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge. The novel that the movie is based on utilizes an unreliable narrator to help drive the story and it will be interesting to see if that element is brought into the movie at all. The cast for the movie includes Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, and Rupert Friend.

The movie is directed by Paul Feig of Bridesmaids fame. This is the first feature directorial effort from Feig to release since the Ghostbusters female reboot, which was famously something of a mess leading up to its release. Not so much in terms of production, but in terms of the marketing, which didn't go over well with fans. But Feig has proved himself to be a talented director and this looks to be out of his comfort zone a bit. He has historically directed comedies, but this looks to be a thriller without a laugh in sight. On the other hand, he typically directs movies with female leads and, with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively front-and-center, that seems to be right in his wheelhouse.

A Simple Favor is based on the novel of the same name by Darcy Bell, which was released in March of 2017 and is her first book. The studio purchased the rights to the book before it was even published. Shortly after, Paul Feig boarded as a director, with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively joining up as well. The screenplay is written by Jessica Sharzer, with Feig producing alongside Jessie Henderson.

Along with the trailer, Lionsgate has also released a stylish poster for A Simple Favor, which you can see for yourself below. The movie is set to arrive in theaters on September 14. On that date, it will be competing directly with Shane Black's The Predator, which recently showcased its first footage at CinemaCon and will be debuting a trailer online shortly. That could make for a crowded weekend at the box office. Be sure to check out the first teaser trailer for Paul Feig's A Simple Favor, courtesy of the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel, for yourself below.