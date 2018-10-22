The original A Star Is Born song "Why Did You Do That?", otherwise known by Lady Gaga fans as the Butt Song, will not be submitted for Academy Award consideration. As far as songs are considered, Warner Bros. chose three originals from the movie, but only one will be eligible for the Oscars when all is said and done.

"Shallow" (written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt), "Always Remember Us This Way" (written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna), and "I'll Never Love Again" (written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Raitiere) were the three songs that were chosen. But, "I'll Never Love Again" will probably be the number one pick for the film.

"Why Did You Do That?" is a song that Lady Gaga's Ally and Bradley Cooper's Jackson have a debate about in A Star is Born. The specific line, "Why'd you come around me with an ass like that?" made Jackson Maine offer up a look of disgust, and has been a hot topic of debate since the film hit theaters. Accomplished songwriter Diane Warren, who wrote the song with Lady Gaga, has been asked numerous times if the song was meant to be written as a good pop song or if it's meant to be terrible.

While Jackson Maine isn't a fan of "Why Did You Do That?," Diane Warren and Lady Gaga sure are. Warren admits that she was shocked while watching a screening of the movie when Cooper's Maine gave that look of disgust over the song. Warren had this to say about whether or not the song was written to be intentionally bad or not.

"No, it's not the intention. I would never purposefully sit down to write a bad song, although I guess I've done some without trying that turned out that way. This was a fun song, and I love fun pop songs. Not everything has to be serious all the time."

Diane Warren has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song nine times since 1988, one of which was with Lady Gaga in 2016 for "Til It Happens to You" from the documentary The Hunting Ground. However, she has yet to win, and she certainly won't be winning with "Why Did You Do That?," since it hasn't been submitted to the academy. While she hasn't won an Academy Award for Best Song, Warren is the songwriter behind some of the biggest singles in pop music history, including songs for LeAnn Rimes, Aerosmith, Toni Braxton, Starship, Ace of Base, Milli Vanilli, Cher, and Chicago, to name a few.

Warner Bros. did submit Bradley Cooper for best director, actor, and co-screenwriter as well as Lady Gaga for best actress for A Star is Born. The movie was number two at the box office this past weekend, beating out Sony's Venom in the process. While the Butt Song won't be nominated, it's a clear fan-favorite, so that has to mean something, right? Vulture was the first to announce the "Why Did You Do That?" Academy Award snub.