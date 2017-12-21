Warner Bros. is shifting its release date for A Star Is Born one more time, setting an October 5, 2018 date. Warner Bros originally announced a September 28, 2018 release date when A Star Is Born production started back in April, but then in September, the studio shifted the movie to the summer slot of May 18, 2018. Now it seems the studio is pushing the movie as a fall release, handing out its new, and presumably final, release date of October 5, 2018. A new report reveals the studio recently saw the movie and sparked to it, deciding to give it a more awards-season friendly release, although the movie will be facing some stiff competition at the box office.

As of now, this new remake of A Star Is Born, which marks Bradley Cooper's directing debut, while the actor also stars alongside Lady Gaga, will go up against Sony's Spider-Man spin-off Venom, which is currently in production, and 20th Century Fox's Bad Times at the El Royale for director Drew Goddard. If it would have stayed in the May 18, 2018 slot, it would only have one new movie to compete against, Sony's horror-thriller Slender Man, but it would also fall directly between what will likely be two of 2018's biggest movies, Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018) and Disney's Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25, 2018). If it would have stayed put on September 28, 2018, it would have faced Universal's Night School, Warner Bros.' Smallfoot and 20th Century Fox's The Kid Who Would Be King.

Bradley Cooper plays Jackson Maine, a country music star who is on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Lady Gaga). As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally's career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory. In addition to playing Ally, Lady Gaga has composed and will perform original songs in the film. The main cast also includes Dave Chappelle as Jackson's best friend, Noodles, plus Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott, although no details were given regarding their characters.

This remake has been in development for quite some time, with Clint Eastwood once eyeing to direct, with Beyonce eyed to star. There were several in contention for the male lead role, now played by Bradley Cooper, with Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale once eyed for the coveted role, before the project ultimately fell apart. The production was ultimately delayed due to Beyonce's pregnancy, but then in October 2012, Beyonce left A Star Is Born for good. There had been no movement on the project for three years until it was revealed that the project would mark Bradley Cooper's directorial debut.

A Star is Born is being produced by Bill Gerber, Jon Peters, Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips and Lynette Howell Taylor; with Basil Iwanyk and Ravi Mehta serving as executive producers. The screenplay is by Will Fetters & Bradley Cooper and Eric Roth, based on a story by William A. Wellman and Robert Carson. The original incarnation of A Star Is Born hit theaters in 1937, starring Janet Gaynor and Frderic March, with Judy Garland and Jack Carson starring in the 1954 version and Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson starring in the 1976 movie. Deadline broke the news on this release date change earlier today.