Bradley Cooper is going to be talked about quite a bit this awards season thanks to his remake of A Star Is Born. But his buddy and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder originally told the actor-turned-director he shouldn't do the movie. Luckily, Bradley Cooper didn't listen to him because it looks like this is going to wind up in the Best Picture race at the Oscars next year.

With A Star is Born set to arrive in theaters on October 5, Bradley Cooper, who both stars in and directed the remake, has been making the press rounds. During a recent interview, Cooper discussed how Eddie Vedder, now a friend of his, was crucial in helping him craft the character of Jackson Maine, an homage to Kris Kristofferson's John Norman Howard from the 1976 version. Cooper learned to sing and play guitar for the part, in addition to helping write the songs created for the movie. Here's what Cooper had to say about it.

"I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions. And he gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings."

Bradley Cooper actually learned to sing and play guitar for the movie and all of the songs featured in A Star is Born were actually performed live. Luckily, his co-star Lady Gaga is much more used to singing and performing, but she's also earned high-praises as an actress and the buzz coming out of the Toronto International Film Festival signaled she may well wind up with a Best Actress nomination. Despite all of that, Eddie Vedder thought Cooper was out of his mind for wanting to do this remake.

"He thought it was crazy I was going to do this movie. He was like, 'What? Bro, don't do that.'"

There have been several remakes of this movie in the past, of varying quality, starting with the 1937 classic. It's becoming one of those tales that gets retold every few decades to suit the times we live in. This new take centers on Bradley Cooper, who plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers, and falls in love with, struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga). The intersection of their personal life, fame and personal demons will put them through the emotional ringer.

It's understandable why Eddie Vedder would express such feelings about remaking a classic. Especially considering that Bradley Cooper is making his directorial debut here. But it sounds like everything worked out well. For what it's worth, the new remake of A Star is Born currently sits at a 95 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It hits theaters October 5. Hopefully, Cooper thanks Vedder during his Oscar speech, should that come to pass. This news was first reported by Yahoo.