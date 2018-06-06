The first trailer for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's remake of A Star Is Born is here. Cooper has been one of the top actors in Hollywood for several years, earning himself four Oscar nominations along the way, and Lady Gaga has been dominating the music world for more than a decade. Now, the two are pairing up and both taking on something very different creatively in their new take on A Star is Born. This first trailer paints an emotional, dramatic and musical picture of what could be positioned as an awards season contender.

Bradley Cooper makes his directorial debut with the remake. Lady Gaga, on the other hand, stars in her first feature as an actress. She's acted previously in shows like American Horror Story, but this movie is going to ride or die based on her talents. This is also a big movie for Cooper to take on as his first directorial effort. But it looks like Warner Bros. likes what they have, as the movie was recently moved to an October 5 release date, positioning it right in the heart of awards season. At the very least, the studio sees some Oscar potential here.

In A Star is Born, this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers, and falls in love with, struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer, until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

Andrew Dice Clay, with Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott co-star in the remake, which is the latest take on the original 1937 classic from director William A. Wellman. The movie has been remade a couple of times in the years since, once in once in 1954 with Judy Garland and once in 1976 with Barbara Streisand. In this version, Lady Gaga, who earned her Oscar nod for the song Til It Happens to You from The Hunting Ground, performs original songs in the movie, which she wrote with Bradley Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson. What's particularly interesting is that all of the music was recorded live. That should give this a pretty raw feel.

A Star is Born is produced by Bill Gerber, Jon Peters, Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips and Lynette Howell Taylor. Ravi Mehta, Basil Iwanyk, Niija Kuykendall, Sue Kroll, Michael Rapino and Heather Parry serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters. Be sure to check out the first trailer for A Star is Born, courtesy of the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel, for yourself below.