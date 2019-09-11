Millie Bobby Brown is rapidly ascending the Hollywood ranks as she's now got an original movie in development at Netflix. A Time Lost is an original idea the Stranger Things star came up with alongside her sister, Paige Brown. The sisters are also set to produce the movie in addition to coming up with the story.

Anna Klassen has been set to write the screenplay based on the original idea from the Brown sisters. A Time Lost centers on two Long Island families who have a long-standing feud which reaches a crossroads when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer. Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown had this to say in a joint statement.

"We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing. It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It's been a labor of love, literally."

The rise of Millie Bobby Brown has been what some might call meteoric. Since breaking out on the sci-fi hit Stranger Things, the young star has locked down a slew of high-profile projects such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Enola Holmes, in which she'll play the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes alongside Henry Cavill. Brown serves as a producer on that project as well. Lisa Nishimura, Netflix's vice president of independent film and documentary features, had this to say.

"Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We've been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film."

At present, it's not clear when this project will get up and running. It does sound as though it's in the early stages, so it could be a little while before we see it debut. Anna Klassen responded to the news on Twitter and expressed her excitement, while also revealing that Millie Bobby Brown was the one who asked her to write the script.

"Millie Bobby Brown asked me to write a movie for her... is probably the coolest sentence I will ever write. I'm so excited to write this film and share a story that is deeply personal to Millie and her family"

No director has been set for A Time Lost yet, nor have any cast members been announced. Millie Bobby Brown is currently filming Enola Holmes and Stranger Things season 4 is also on the books. So the movie may have to wait until those commitments are wrapped up. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Feel free to check out the announcement from Netflix's See What's Next Twitter account.

