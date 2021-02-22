Netflix has released a trailer for A Week Away, a new musical set to debut next month. The streaming service acquired the global rights to the movie last year, which comes from director Roman White, known for his music video work with artists such as Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. For his upcoming feature, White partnered with comedy icon David Koechner and a young cast led by Kevin Quinn for a week at summer camp filled with music and romance.

The trailer kicks off with a troubled teen named Will Hawkins, played by Kevin Quinn, arriving for a week away at church camp. He is, as one might expect, not thrilled by the prospect. David Koechner then explains to him the meaning of the camp's name, "Aweegaway," which signals that some people are just a week away from an experience that can change their life. That's when Will meets Avery, who sets this life-changing week in motion. There is lots of singing. Lots of dancing. Lots of singing. Lots of romance.

The cast also includes Bailee Madison, Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, Iain Tucker and Sherri Shepherd. Alan Powell and Kali Bailey penned the screenplay. Powell also serves as a producer alongside Steve Barnett and Gabriel Vasquez. Vicky Patel is an executive producer. Adam Watts is behind the original music. Powell had this to say about it about the Roman White directed movie.

"We made a film designed to entertain while exploring universal themes of family, friendship and acceptance. There is no better time than right now, and no better partner on the planet than Netflix, to help share that message."

A Week Away centers on troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.

The official soundtrack for the movie will be available for pre-order on February 26. It is accompanied by the release of several early singles including Let's Go Make A Memory, Place In This World and Best Thing Ever (Stage Version). The full 13 track album is set to release on March 19 through all digital streaming providers, and will include special features by Johnnyswim, Tauren Wells and Riley Clemmons.

This is one of a huge number of original movies that Netflix is releasing in 2021. The company has more than 70 originals debuting throughout the year, with at least one new movie coming out every week. The sheer volume of content is something no other service or studio can hope to compete with. But quantity alone won't keep subscribers around. It has become a quality game. We shall see if this one becomes a hit. A Week Away is set to debut on March 26 on the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.