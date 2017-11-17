Disney has released a brand new poster for A Wrinkle in Time, featuring a new look at these iconic characters. This poster will get fans ready for a brand new Wrinkle in Time trailer, which will debut during the American Music Awards this Sunday at 8/7c on ABC. It's been just over five months since the first trailer debuted during Disney's D23 Expo, so we'll have to wait and see just how much more footage is featured in this new trailer.

From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, an epic adventure based on Madeleine L'Engle's timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl's transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one's individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one's own light. Directed by Emmy winner and Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Oscar winner Jennifer Lee based upon the beloved novel by Madeleine L'Engle, A Wrinkle in Time stars two-time Academy Award nominee Oprah Winfrey, Oscar and Emmy winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy nominee Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa and introducing Storm Reid, with two-time Emmy winner Zach Galifianakis and Emmy nominee Chris Pine.

Produced by Jim Whitaker and Catherine Hand with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer, the film also boasts an impressive creative team featuring some of the most talented artisans working today, including: Tobias Schliessler, ASC as director of photography, Naomi Shohan as production designer, Oscar-nominee Spencer Averick as film editor, two-time Academy Award-nominee Paco Delgado as costume designer and four time Emmy nominee Ramin Djawadi as composer. The movie was certainly a big hit at the D23 Expo when the first trailer was released, and now we'll see if its fan base grows even more with the release of the second trailer.

No matter how A Wrinkle in Time does at the box office, it already has set a rather important milestone. A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay has become the first African-American woman to direct a movie budgeted over $100 million, which also comes at the same time as Patty Jenkins' amazing box office success with Wonder Woman, the highest-grossing movie ever from a female director. If A Wrinkle In Time becomes the next box office hit for Disney, it could also help pave the way for more female directors getting the chance to take the helm on big-budget movies.

A Wrinkle In Time started shooting in November 2016, with the cast and crew all participating in an epic "mannequin challenge" video that ended with the reveal of the March 9, 2018 release date. A Wrinkle In Time Will be going up against STX Entertainment's comedy Gringo, Aviron's horror sequel Strangers: Prey at Night and The Weinstein Company's dramatic comedy The Upside. Take a look at the new poster for A Wrinkle in Time, courtesy of Disney, and check back on Sunday for the new trailer.