Disney is upping the ante with A Wrinkle in Time and the latest trailer proves that we're in for a wild ride come March of next year, when the movie hits theaters. Disney released a new poster and a teaser for the second trailer late last week in advance for the hotly anticipated movie. While the short teaser didn't reveal much new footage, it ramped up the intensity and made the nature of dark and light look really intense this time around. Most of the footage in the teaser was derived from the first trailer that debuted back in July, but the new trailer shows off plenty of brand-new footage from A Wrinkle in Time.

There is no other studio that can bring a classic fantasy epic to life better than Disney, and their second trailer for A Wrinkle in Time proves just that. The new video shows the movie's epic visuals and the actors' performances. The main character, Meg Murry played by newcomer Storm Reid, is shown in the trailer going on a journey into an alternate world and dimensions across time and space in order to save her father (Chris Pine). On her way, she is helped by three ethereal beings, Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), and Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey).

The new trailer for A Wrinkle in Time does a wonderful job showing off the visuals that readers have only been able to imagine up to this point. The official synopsis of the movie reads.

"From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney A Wrinkle in Time, an epic adventure based on Madeleine L'Engle's timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl's transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one's individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one's own light."

The trailer is a perfect blend of the creepy and the fantastical, the ominous and the delightful, and if all goes well, this dark sci-fi fantasy could be something special. We'll have to wait until March to find out.

In adapting the 1963 novel by Madeleine L'Engle as a multi-racial adventure Ava DuVernay defined everything by emotion, including the visual effects and that required improvisation and flexibility. So, no matter how much action revolved around flying planets, running and falling creatures, and tesseracting through different dimensions, the director wanted to ground it in reality. While being hesitant at first, DuVernay learned to love the VFX and figured out the perfect blend of the two mediums.

A Wrinkle in Time opens on March 9th, 2018 and the newest trailer really looks like we're going to get something that is faithful to Madeleine L'Engle's iconic novel with some new visual twists and turns to make the author's words come to life on the big screen. While March seems like it's far away, it'll be here before we know it. Check out the new trailer for A Wrinkle in Time below, courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures.