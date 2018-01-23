Walt Disney Studios Canada has released a third trailer for A Wrinkle in Time, which features the new song "Scars to Your Beautiful" by popular Canadian singer Alessia Cara, which will be featured on A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack. This trailer kicks off with new footage of lead character Meg Murry, played by Storm Reid, who is told by Principal Jenkins (Andre Holland) that she can't keep using her father Dr. Alex Murry's (Chris Pine) disappearance as an excuse to act out. We also get more footage from the Murry home, with Meg asking her mother Dr. Kate Murry (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) if her father is really gone, while another scene shows where the title comes from.

Before his disappearance, Dr. Alex Murry believed that we could in fact travel through the universe instantaneously, with one of Meg's friends Calvin (Levi Miller) asking about her father's work, and if his theory meant one would have to "fold" space. Meg corrects him by stating that its, "more like a wrinkle." When telling Calvin that she misses her father more than anything in the universe, they meet the mysterious Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), who suggests that they find him. Mrs. Whatsit, along with Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey) and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), believe that Meg's father is in fact alive, as she takes them to her favorite planet in the entire galaxy.

While Dr. Alex Murry may still be alive, he may be in great danger, and the only one who can find him is Meg. We also get a new look at The Happy Medium, played by Zach Galifianakis, who, in the novel is a female character, along with some of the many tests that Meg will face along the way, in her journey to find her father. We also get a brief glimpse at Michael Pena's character Red, whose mysterious red eyes hold telepathic and hypnotic abilities. The cast also includes Deric McCabe as Meg's brilliant younger brother Charles Wallace, Daniel MacPherson as Calvin's father, plus Bellamy Young, Rowan Blanchard and Will McCormack in unspecified roles.

The classic novel this movie is based on, written by Madeleine L'Engle and first published in 1962, has sold more than 23 million copies worldwide. The novel won the Newbery Prize in 1963, and has been translated into 35 languages. The movie adaptation made history right from the start, with director Ava DuVernay becoming the first African-American female director to be at the helm of a $100 million movie. She is just the third woman ever to direct a movie over $100 million, followed by K19: The Widowmaker director Kathryn Bigelow and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

A Wrinkle in Time builds on Disney's strong track record of reimagining classic stories for a contemporary audience, with recent examples including The Jungle Book, Maleficent and last year's Beauty and the Beast. Directed by DuVernay, the film is produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete's Dragon) and Catherine Hand from a script written by Jennifer Lee (Frozen). Principal photography started in November 2016, with shooting taking place on location in California with two weeks of production in New Zealand. Take a look at the new trailer for A Wrinkle in Time, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Canada YouTube.