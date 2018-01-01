Disney has rung in the new year by debuting a TV spot and threemotion posters for their highly-anticipated fantasy adventure A Wrinkle in Time. The motion posters for this mind-bending adventure offer a closer look at three pivotal characters, Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey) and Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon). The TV spot allows fans to "tesser" into 2018, showcasing all three of these characters and much more, in what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, an epic adventure based on Madeleine L'Engle's timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl's transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one's individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one's own light.

Ava DuVernay directs A Wrinkle In Time from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee based upon the beloved novel by Madeleine L'Engle, with the director becoming the first ever African-American female director to make a movie budgeted at over $100 million. A Wrinkle in Time stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa, Storm Reid, Levi Miller and Deric McCabe with Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine. This adaptation of the literary classic is shaping up to be one of the biggest hits 2018 has to offer, and it just may very well be the first blockbuster of the year.

It was also confirmed in September that Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawani is providing the score for this highly anticipated fantasy adventure. It's too early for any sort of box office tracking to come in, but this could certainly be one of the highest grossing movies this year. Given the built-in fan base for the book, audiences could very well come out in droves for this movie.

A Wrinkle in Time started shooting back in November 2016, with Disney setting a March 9, 2018 release date for this adaptation. That weekend is actually quite competitive, with five new releases in theaters, with A Wrinkle in Time going up against STX Entertainment's Gringo, Entertainment Studios' The Hurricane Heist, Aviron's Strangers: Prey at Night and The Weinstein Company's The Upside. Take a look at the new TV spot and motion posters below, courtesy of Disney.

