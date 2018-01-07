Disney has released a brand new TV spot for A Wrinkle in Time which was showcased during the Golden Globe Awards telecast on NBC. The new TV spot comes with just over two months left until this highly-anticipated adaptation hits theaters, and it arrives just days after another Wrinkle in Time TV trailer debuted. This movie is shaping up to be one of 2018's biggest movies and it already landed on new lists of the year's most anticipated movies.

Directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee based upon the beloved novel by Madeleine L'Engle, A Wrinkle in Time is produced by Jim Whitaker and Catherine Hand with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer. The film also stars: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, André Holland and Rowan Blanchard, with Zach Galifianakis. Disney has set a March 9, 2018 release date, putting it up against STX Entertainment's Gringo, Entertainment Studios' The Hurricane Heist, Aviron's Strangers: Prey at Night and The Weinstein Company's The Upside.

Meg Murry (Storm Reid) is a typical middle school student struggling with issues of self-worth who is desperate to fit in. As the daughter of two world-renowned physicists, she is intelligent and uniquely gifted, as is Meg's younger brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), but she has yet to realize it for herself. Making matters even worse is the baffling disappearance of Mr. Murry (Chris Pine), which torments Meg and has left her mother (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) heartbroken. Charles Wallace introduces Meg and her fellow classmate Calvin (Levi Miller) to three celestial guides-Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling)-who have journeyed to Earth to help search for their father, and together they set off on their formidable quest. Traveling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are soon transported to worlds beyond their imagination where they must confront a powerful evil. To make it back home to Earth, Meg must look deep within herself and embrace her flaws to harness the strength necessary to defeat the darkness closing in on them. "A Wrinkle in Time" opens nationwide March 9, 2018.

First published in 1962, L'Engle's novel has sold more than 23 million copies worldwide, receiving a recent surge following Chelsea Clinton's mention during the Democratic National Convention. Winner of the Newbery Prize in 1963, "A Wrinkle in Time" has been translated into 35 languages. A Wrinkle in Time builds on Disney's strong track record of reimagining classic stories for a contemporary audience, with recent examples including "The Jungle Book," "Maleficent" and the upcoming "Beauty and the Beast."

Directed by DuVernay, the film is produced by Jim Whitaker ("Pete's Dragon") and Catherine Hand from a script written by Jennifer Lee ("Frozen"). Principal photography will take place primarily in California with two weeks of production in New Zealand. We'll have to wait and see how audiences react to this movie, but it's certainly shaping up to be one of the first blockbusters of the year Take a look at the new TV spot below, courtesy of Disney YouTube.