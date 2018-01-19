Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and Nissan North America are launching a nationwide search for the next visionary filmmaker in celebration of the upcoming release of A Wrinkle in Time. The contest seeks to inspire innovative directors, especially female filmmakers, to step up and share their voice. Aspiring directors ages 18 and up must submit a 2-minute video showcasing their journey as a filmmaker. Submissions will be judged on their unique storytelling voice, their creativity and originality and their depiction of one of the most powerful lines of dialogue in the film, "Be a Warrior."

Director Ava DuVernay wrote, produced and directed her first narrative feature I Will Follow in 2010 on a budget of $50,000. What makes this filmmaking challenge unique is that the winner will receive the financial resources to make their own film, which is one of the biggest hurdles facing aspiring filmmakers. The new video released by Disney features Ava DuVernay and three of her stars, Oprah Winfrey (Mrs. Which), Reese Witherspoon (Mrs. Whasit) and Mindy Kaling (Mrs. Who) where they reveal what they're looking for in these submissions. Here's what director Ava DuVernay had to say in a statement about this contest.

"I'm thrilled to stand with Nissan and Disney to launch this dynamic contest with the goal of supporting an emerging filmmaker to think big, be bold and move forward bravely."

"Searching for the Next Visionary Filmmaker" will award one lucky winner $100,000 to create their own film, flights to Hollywood on JetBlue to attend the world premiere of A Wrinkle in Time and an all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF. Other sponsors include W Hotels, providing the winner's stay in Hollywood and HP, awarding an HP ZBook 17 Mobile Workstation to assist the winner with their filmmaking process. Here's what Jeremy Tucker, Vice President, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America

"We're living in a time when we're all obsessed with what's next and, as the world leader in electric vehicles, we are thrilled the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF, a car you can buy today, can be part of the forward-thinking vision of A Wrinkle in Time, says. "Creating a successful future will take collaboration, and Nissan is proud to support the visionary filmmakers working to imagine tomorrow, today."

From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, an epic adventure based on Madeleine L'Engle's timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl's transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one's individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one's own light. Directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee based upon the beloved novel by Madeleine L'Engle, "A Wrinkle in Time" stars: Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Mrs. Murry, Michael Peňa as Red, Storm Reid as Meg Murry, Levi Miller as Calvin, Deric McCabe as Charles Wallace with Zach Galifianakis as the Happy Medium and Chris Pine as Mr. Murry. A Wrinkle in Time opens nationwide on March 9, 2018. Official contest rules are available at AWITFilmChallenge.com. Take a look at this new video below to learn more about this challenge.