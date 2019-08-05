Aaliyah is getting a wax figure tribute from Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. August 25th marks the 18th anniversary of the singer/actress/model's untimely death and she is getting the tribute fans have been asking about for years now. In addition, Aaliyah's family and estate have set up a contest for fans to get a chance to attend the exclusive VIP party where they will be unveiling the wax figure. The official Aaliyah Instagram page had this to say about the event, which takes place on August 21st.

"We are proud to announce that Aaliyah will be the next iconic star immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. Show us your best Aaliyah inspired look and be one of 10 lucky fans to win an invite to the VIP figure launch party at #TussaudsVegas! Download the Aaliyah App and share your photo or video using #ShowUsYourAaliyah on the app and Instagram to be entered to win."

It isn't clear which look Madame Tussauds is going to use for the Aaliyah wax figure, but it more than likely will not be Akasha from Queen of the Damned. The social media image is from her 1997 performance at TNT Presents "A Gift of Song." She performed on stage with Celine Dion later that night, but many are hoping Madame Tussauds will go with more of a classic look from one of her music videos.

In what may be a coincidence, an online petition was started back in 2015 to get an Aaliyah wax figure at Madame Tussauds. The original goal of the petition was for 1,000 signatures and it now has well over 2,000 with nearly 1,000 comments from Aaliyah fans. Whatever the case may be, these fans can all celebrate together and try to get into the exclusive VIP unveiling of the wax figure now.

Aaliyah started her acting and singing career at a young age and attended Detroit High School for the Fine and Performing Arts where she maintained a 4.0 grade point average. At the age of 12, she signed a deal with Jive records and by 14, she was introduced to R. Kelly, who produced her Age Ain't Nothing But a Number album, which launched her career. By the age of 15, she was a popstar selling millions of records.

Aaliyah's first major movie role was in 2000's Romeo Must Die where she received some mixed reviews from critics. At the time, she said she was not going to read the reviews for the movie. From there, she went on to star in 2002's Queen Of The Damned, which came out after she died. While her career was huge before she passed away, it went through the roof after she passed away in a plane crash flying home from the Bahamas with eight other people. You can check out the Madame Tussauds announcement below, thanks to the Aaliyah Instagram account.