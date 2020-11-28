Former teen idol Aaron Carter is preparing for his debut as a professional boxer, and he wants to take on Justin Bieber in his debut match. The "Fool's Gold" singer recently signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing promoter Damon Feldman with the hopes of launching a new career as a fighter starting next year. According to Feldman, the plan at this time is for Carter to have his debut fight in Los Angeles around April or May 2021 to allow time for the pandemic to slow down.

As of now, no opponent has been penciled in for Carter, but the famous rapper and singer already has someone in mind. Word is Justin Bieber is at the top of the list as Carter's dream opponent, and there's no doubt that such a fight would generate headlines. Carter is also not even the first celebrity to challenge Bieber to a brawl, as Jackass star Steve-O has also tried to get a fight against Bieber in the UFC octagon. The Biebs didn't accept that challenge, and it similarly seems highly unlikely he'll be interested in boxing Carter in the ring.

Because Bieber isn't an opponent Carter should be holding his breath for, chances are he'll be fighting another fellow celebrity in his first match. Carter is reportedly ready to fight any other singers or former boy band stars that are willing to agree to step into the ring with him. He's also hoping for a big payday that reaches the 7-figure mark, but his payout will ultimately be determined by fan interest and how many people order the fight.

Carter's attitude has been put on display on television before, notably in an episode of his reality TV series House of Carters. A memorable moment on the show saw Carter and his older brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, aggressively shouting at each other as part of a very heated altercation. Ultimately, cooler heads prevailed with the two siblings hugging it out by the end of the fight, and things never got physical between the two.

In years past, we've seen some rather interesting Celebrity Boxing matchups, sometimes pitting very unexpected stars against each other in highly-publicized fights. This includes The Partridge Family star Danny Bonaduce vs. The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams; Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges vs. "Ice Ice Baby" rapper Vanilla Ice; and Bill Clinton accuser Paula Jones vs. Nancy Kerrigan assault orchestrator Tonya Harding.

Other big news currently going down in the boxing world is the long-awaited return of "Iron" Mike Tyson to the squared circle. This weekend, he'll be returning to the sport after a 15-year hiatus to take on fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. In a bizarre Thanksgiving video made to help promote the fight, Tyson can be seen eating Jones' head in the form of a cake, first cutting off the ear for himself and feeding the rest to his children. The same card will also feature controversial YouTube star Jake Paul against NBA player Nate Robinson. This news comes to us from TMZ.