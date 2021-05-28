Following the announcement that Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play Kraven the Hunter in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, some fans have questioned whether the actor is really the right choice for the Marvel role. Well, some new artwork from talented artist Boss Logic may go some way to convincing the doubters, imagining Taylor-Johnson as a stoic, windswept warrior, determined to become the greatest hunter who ever lived as demonstrated by his lion-face fur coat.

This typically stunning artwork from BossLogic certainly goes to show how good the actor could look in the role of Kraven the Hunter, depending on how well Sony adhere to the character's depiction in the comic book source material. Based on the studio's Marvel spin-off series so far with the likes of Venom and Morbius, it's pretty likely that Kraven will look a lot like he does on the page, and thus this artwork could end up being quite close to what audiences see in Kraven's big screen debut.

While there are sure to be those still unsure whether Aaron Taylor-Johnson can pull it off, the actor has proven his diverse talent time and again, being able to leap from weak, nerdy types to brutish action heroes in a single bound as evidenced by the likes of Nowhere Boy, Nocturnal Animals, and The Wall, and Tenet as well as several comic book franchise such as the Kick-Ass series and Avengers: Age of Ultron. In fact, the actor is clearly nowhere near done with comic book movies, having signed on to star in director Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man alongside Kraven the Hunter.

While the specific plot of Kraven the Hunter is currently unknown, the movie will likely tell the origin story of the beloved supervillain in much the same way as Venom and Morbius before it. Therefore, Kraven the Hunter is expected to follow the exploits of the Marvel character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for The Amazing Spider-Man #15 back in 1964.

Born Sergei Kravinoff, Kraven was raised in Russia during the time of the Russian Revolution. After finding employment in Kenya, Africa, Kraven began his career using the typical tools of the hunter, but over time developed a preference to take down large animals with his bare hands. After meeting a Voodoo witch doctor named Calypso, Kravinoff is given a herbal potion which enhances his strength, speed and senses, as well as extending his life. Eventually, Kraven tires of big game hunting and is drawn to Spider-Man, slowly becoming obsessed with being the man to catch the friendly neighbourhood wallcrawler.

Previous attempts to bring the character to life on the big screen were reportedly based on one of Kraven's most iconic stories, Kraven's Last Hunt, which follow the Marvel villain on his quest to hunt down and kill Spider-Man. Considering that Spider-Man is unlikely to appear in the movie, expect major changes from the source material. Could Kraven be about to hunt down Tom Hardy's Venom in place of the friendly neighbourhood wallcrawler?

Kraven the Hunter is set to be directed by J. C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year, Triple Frontier) with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway rewriting a script that was previously commissioned by Richard Wenk. Kraven the Hunter is now scheduled to be released on January 13, 2023. Has this artwork changed your mind? Or would you have preferred one of Sony's other Kraven choices, like Brad Pitt or Keanu Reeves, to have taken the role? This comes to us from Boss Logic.