Legendary funnyman Robin Williams will be highlighted this month for ABC News' Superstar series. Set to air on Wednesday, Oct. 20, Superstar: Robin Williams will document the triumphs and struggles in Williams' journey from stand-up comic to movie star. The special comes at a time when Robin's name is trending online once again due to a recent viral clip of an impressionist doing a spot-on impersonation of Williams.

Per ABC News, Superstar: Robin Williams will profile the late actor, known as one of the world's most beloved and inventive comedians. The new episode recounts his life through Williams' own voice, describing "the spark of madness" which defined his life. From his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene to his meteoric rise on Mork & Mindy, the one-hour special explores the experiences that made Williams into a one-of-a-kind talent and reveals what gave voice to the characters in his mind.

Superstar: Robin Williams also chronicles the creative force driving critically-acclaimed films like Good Will Hunting and Dead Poets Society, as well as fan favorites such as Aladdin. The special explores his personal struggles, including substance abuse and depression, and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia before his tragic death in 2014.

The special also features interviews with famous comedians and actors who knew and admired Robin Williams, including Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Louis Black, Jimmie Walker, Paula Poundstone, Gina Hecht, and Pauly Shore, as well as Barry Levinson, director of multiple films starring Williams including Good Morning, Vietnam. The program also contains interviews with Williams from the ABC News archives, in which he opens up about his life and the highs and lows of his distinguished career.

Many of Robin's fans have been paying tribute to him in recent days, reminded of the iconic performer by a new viral video. Titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene," the footage features Jamie Costa portraying Robin Williams on the day he learned of John Belushi's death in 1982. The clip has blown people and away and many of Williams' fans want to see Costa playing the late actor in a full-on biopic. Some have even predicted him to win an Oscar for the role if the movie ever happens.

While Costa's impersonation is incredible, everyone can agree that there will never be another performer like Robin Williams. The loss of the universally beloved comedian still stings for so many fans several years later, and many still pay tribute to his memory on a consistent basis. Back in July, he was trending when the day that would have been his 70th birthday came along, with many fans wishing he were still here to celebrate the occasion. Last year, many fans felt the pain of losing him all over again after watching the heart-wrenching documentary Robin's Wish.

Superstar: Robin Williams airs on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. The special will be made available the next day for streaming on Hulu and on demand. Superstar is produced by ABC News with David Sloan serving as senior executive producer and Muriel Pearson also executive producing.