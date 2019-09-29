Abominable was easily able to take the number one spot at the box office this weekend. The animated family movie took in $20.8 million domestically, which gave it a leg up on the holdover competition from last weekend. Director Jill Culton is the first woman to be credited as the main director and writer of an animated Hollywood studio project and she is definitely celebrating after the box office success over this past weekend. The movie was able to pick up an additional $10 million overseas, bringing the grand global total to $30.8 million.

Downton Abbey fell from number one to take the second position this weekend. The movie, which is a continuation of the popular TV series, earned $14.5 million. To date, the project has made $107.1 million globally. Hustlers was able to secure the third position this weekend after earning $11.4 million. Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu star in the movie, which is based on real-life events. As of this writing, the movie has brought in over $95 million globally.

Andres Muschietti's IT Chapter Two fell to number four at the Box Office this week after bringing in $10.4 million. While the second installment hasn't been as big as the first, it has still managed to earn $417 million globally and it will continue to grow. With that being said, it still has a long way to go in matching the first installment's $700.3 million haul. Ad Astra took the fifth spot this weekend after earning $10.1 million. The movie, which stars Brad Pitt, has been getting rave reviews since hitting theaters last weekend.

Related: Abominable Review: An Amazing Visual Adventure Turns Serious

Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood continues to fall and found itself at number six this weekend after bringing in $8.5 million. The long-awaited sequel opened up last weekend well below expectations after critics and fans torched it. Judy debuted at number seven with $3 million. Renee Zellweger stars in the Judie Garland biopic, which has earned an A- from CinemaScore. Zellweger is getting praise from critics and there have been whispers of Academy Award nominations.

Good Boys continues its top ten journey this weekend at number eight. The comedy was able to produce an additional $2 million, which brings its global grand total to $104 million. Disney's Lion King remake was able to pull in $1.6 million for the ninth position. To date, the remake has made $1.6 billion globally and is the seventh highest grossing movie of all time. Finally, action thriller Angel has Fallen took the tenth spot this weekend after earning $1.5 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

1 Abominable 2 Downton Abbey 3 Hustlers 4 IT Chapter Two 5 Ad Astra 6 Rambo: Last Blood 7 Judy 8 Good Boys 9 The Lion King 10 Angel Has Fallen