September has proved to be a much-needed boost to the box office following a summer filled with lackluster (at least in terms of financial prospects) offerings. Last weekend, Downton Abbey bested expectations to take the top spot with a $31 million haul. The big screen version of the hit TV series should, once again, have a fine weekend, but we're likely to see a new king as DreamWorks and Universal bring Abominable to theaters for the family crowd. Also opening in limited release is the Judy Garland biopic, Judy, from Roadside Attractions.

Abominable, per industry estimates, is expected to bring in between $17 and $20 million. Even on the low end, that should be enough to edge out the box office competition. DreamWorks' latest comes from writer/director Jill Culton and features the voice of Chloe Bennet. The story sees a girl working to reunite a yeti with its family. Critics, so far, have responded very kindly to the animated feature, as it currently boasts a very sold 84 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The lack of other fresh, family-friendly releases hitting this week will benefit this one greatly.

This will serve as DreamWorks' second hit of the year, following How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which brought in $519.9 million worldwide. Coming in just behind Abominable should be Downton Abbey. The movie has overperformed domestically and abroad and is looking at a take of around $16 million in its second frame. As of this writing, it's already earned $79.9 million worldwide, making it a sizable hit for Focus Features.

The top five will be rounded out by several holdovers. Hustlers, the real-life stripper drama starring Jennifer Lopez, is most likely to wind up in the number three spot with between $9 and $10 million. The movie has already earned $76.1 million against a $20 million budget, making it a big hit for STX. The four, five and six spots will all be pretty close, with IT Chapter Two, Brad Pitt's sci-fi flick Ad Astra and Sylvester Stallone's controversial Rambo: Last Blood all dancing around the $8 to $9 million range.

Given the lack of positive buzz for Rambo: Last Blood, Stallone is the most likely candidate to slip out of the top five this week. Meanwhile, Judy, which stars Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland and is positioned as a possible Oscar hopeful, is debuting on around 450 screens and could easily crack the top ten. The biopic has earned solid reviews, with Zellweger, specifically, earning praise for her performance. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Figures used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 Abominable 2 Downton Abbey 3 Hustlers 4 IT Chapter Two 5 Ad Astra 6 Rambo: Last Blood 7 The Lion King 8 Good Boys 9 Angel Has Fallen 10 Overcomer 11 Judy