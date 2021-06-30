One of the major talking, and likely pausing, points from the latest trailer for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features a cloaked figure battling a giant monster in a cage during what looks like a super-powered fight club. Based on their brief appearance, many had speculated that the two fighters in question were none other than Abomination, not seen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk, and Doctor Strange character Wong. Well, Marvel Boss Kevin Feige is here to fuel the excitement for the debut adventure of Shang-Chi, confirming that yes, it is indeed Abomination and Wong tearing it up inside the cage.

"Some fans said, 'This looks like a character they hadn't seen in many years named The Abomination, fighting a character that looks like Wong. And I can say that the reason it looks like that is because that is Abomination fighting Wong."

'Nuff said.

While it is currently unknown how proficient their roles in proceedings will be, it should prove to be a delight to MCU fans to see the characters return, even if it just for a brief battle. Abomination in particular was thought to be forgotten, but now returns with a much more comic book accurate look in Shang-Chi. So, will the master martial artist battle Abomination and catch up with Wong in the movie? Only time will tell.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce a newly undiscovered world of martial arts and magic in the MCU. Starring Simu Liu as the title character, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings picks up with the character ten years after running away from his father. Wanting to live a normal life, he is soon drawn back into his father's clandestine Ten Rings organization, where he is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, the movie also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Not content with bringing Abomination and Wong back into the fray, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will also reintroduce The Mandarin (played by Tony Leung) following the controversial take on the infamous Marvel supervillain in Iron Man 3. Reworking the character to be more accurate is something that Feige is very excited about.

"That's what's fun about the MCU at this stage," Feige said. "We can do something like Shang-Chi, introducing a brand new hero into the MCU and into the world at large. But that subtitle, The Legend of the Ten Rings, actually connects it back to the very beginning of the MCU, the Ten Rings being the organization that kidnapped Tony Stark at the very beginning of Iron Man one. And that organization was inspired by a character called the Mandarin in the comics."

According to Kevin Feige, bringing the real Mandarin into the MCU has been the plan all along. "And going back to Iron Man one: We've been talking about that when we do bring this character to the screen, [we] only wanted to do it when we felt we could do it supreme justice and really showcase the complexity of this character, which frankly we couldn't do in an Iron Man movie because an Iron Man movie is about Iron Man; an Iron Man movie is about Tony Stark," he revealed. "So [Iron Man 3 director] Shane Black, in his film and his script that he co-wrote, came up with this fun twist that we love to this day, and it turned out to be Trevor Slattery. Just because that version wasn't real didn't mean there's not a leader of the Ten Rings organization, and that is who we meet for the first time in Shang-Chi."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 3, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes.