Was 9/11 an alien conspiracy cover up? That's just one of the many shocking claims about to be made in the intense new documentary Above Majestic, which explores one of the biggest and craziest secrets in American history. There's movie scary, then there's real world scary. This perfectly straddles the line, and harkens back to the 70s era of spine-tingling deep dive exposes that used to permeate theaters and terrorize young minds with giant 'What Ifs?" about what is lurking just below the surface of any given scenario.

Coming from Orchard, the Official Trailer for the upcoming documentary Above Majestic has crash landed at our feet with some stirring new information that everyone should know. The movie features New York Times best selling author and researcher David Wilcock. He is joined by prominent whistleblowers Corey Goode, John Desouza, William Tompkins, David Adair, Laura Eisenhower, and Jordan Sather as they share secrets that were never supposed to be made public.

Don't miss this scathing look into the origins, technologies, cover-ups, and conspiracies of the Secret Space Program. Which is no longer going to be any kind of secret after the world gets a good look at this thing. Above Majestic will be available to own on October 30th, just in time to inject some real-life scares into your Halloween celebration. It will then become available on digital & on-demand November 11th!

On September 10th, 2001 Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld announced that $2.3 trillion dollars could not be accounted for within Department of Defense expenditures. The very next day the Pentagon's budget analyst's office was destroyed in the 9/11 attack. The mystery remains: Where are the missing trillions? And is 9/11 part of some vast alien conspiracy cover-up?

Above Majestic is a shocking and provocative look at what it would take to hide a multi-trillion-dollar Secret Space Program (a clandestine group of elite military and corporate figureheads charged with reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology also known as "Majestic 12") from the public and the implications this would have for humanity. Viewers will be guided through the origins, technologies, history, cover ups, conspiracies, testimony and research that goes beyond and Above Majestic.

This stirring new documentary features some the most prominent and prolific authors, researchers, whistle-blowers and disseminators in the movement for Truth and Full Disclosure. Roger R. Richards directs the movie. Above Majestic appeared to be his directorial debut, and it's unknown how he came across all this stomach ache inducing information.

Do you have the nerve to discover the truth? Or is this movie itself a diversion used to distract us from the real truth? Above Majestic will leave you questioning a lot, while giving you answers you never asked for. You can discover the history of the secret space program in the trailer and poster direct from Orchard Movies.