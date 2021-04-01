Game of Thrones ended in 2019, and took Daenerys Targaryen with it. Emilia Clarke has yet to sign onto another TV series, so we have to wait patiently for her next big screen appearance. And that is happening on May 14, when the popular actress takes the lead in Lionsgate thriller Above Suspicion. The movie will debut in select theaters and be available wherever you rent movies. Above Suspicion will then arrive the following week on DVD and Blu-ray, starting May 18. Today, we have the first trailer and poster for you to check out.

While Emilia Clarke takes the lead in Above Suspicion, she is surrounded by some of today's best talent. The ensemble includes Boardwalk Empire favorite Jack Huston alongside Sophie Lowe, Austin Hébert, Karl Glusman, Chris Mulkey, Omar Miller, Kevin Dunn and Thora Birch. Jackass legend and stuntman Johnny Knoxville will also appear in the action drama.

Salt director Phillip Noyce is back in familiar territory with Above Suspicion. He is working from a screenplay by Chris Gerolmo. Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime-thriller stars Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal mining town.

When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Jack Huston, Fargo) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing. But as Susan and Putnam's relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.

Emilia Clarke is coming off her iconic run in Game of Thrones, one of the most popular HBO series to ever premiere on the pay cable channel. She was last seen mingling with ghosts in the romantic supernatural comedy Last Christmas. Above Suspicion is her first major role in an action movie since Daenerys' fate was sealed in the Game of Thrones finale. She also made an appearance in last year's horror anthology Murder Manuel. She'll next voice Malicia in the animated cat adventure Maurice.

You can check out Emilia Clarke in the first Above Suspicion trailer before the movie arrives in select theaters and everywhere you rent movies on May 14th. It will be on Blu-ray and DVD May 18th. We also have the official poster direct from Lionsgate for you to check out.