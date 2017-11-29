Brace yourselves for the utter insanity that is the Accident Man trailer. Deadpool and Logan have kicked the door wide open for Hollywood to explore the idea of R-rated comic book movies in a big way. And, in this case, in kind of a small way. Accident Man isn't going to make its way to the big screen, but that doesn't mean it can't pack a serious R-rated punch. If nothing else, this footage looks absolutely nuts and, though cheesy, pretty impressive for something on a very minimal budget. Dare we say, there are even gentle shades of John Wick in here. After all, this movie was directed by a former stuntman, much like John Wick and John Wick: Chapter Two.

That said, it's hard to expect that Accident Man, which arrives on DVD and Digital platforms on February 6, 2018, will be nearly as pleasantly surprising as John Wick. However, the trailer certainly has some fun elements to it and looks to have a tongue-in-cheek tone, similar to Deadpool. There are some pretty creative death scenes, a crazy man swinging an axe around and lost of action. Considering this movie must have been made on a shoestring budget, it's a little amazing they've actually managed to cram this much action into it. This could wind up being a pretty fun Saturday night popcorn flick to watch with some friends if it makes its way to Netflix.

Accident Man centers on a deadly hitman who becomes an accidental hero in what is described as a "pulse-pounding action-thriller." Based on the underground British comic Toxic! by Pat Mills (Judge Dredd) and Tony Skinner (ABC Warriors), this darkly humorous and stylishly violent adaptation features a stone-cold killer who must face off against a rogue's gallery of ruthless assassins in order to uncover the truth about his ex-girlfriend's murder.

The cast for Accident Man includes Scott Adkins (Doctor Strange, The Expendables 2) Ashley Greene (Twilight), Oscar nominee David Paymer (Mr. Saturday Night), Ray Park (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace), Ray Stevenson (Thor, Thor: The Dark World) and Michael Jai White (Spawn, The Dark Knight). The movie was directed by Jesse V. Johnson, who has worked quite a bit as a stuntman in the industry over the years on movies like The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Hell or High Water. But he's got quite a few directing credits to his name as well. The screenplay comes from Adkins and Stu Small.

Movie studios are trying hard to get in on the comic book movie game while the gettin' is good, so they've sometimes got to dip into pretty strange sources in order to do so. Considering this is based on a UK comic book that was published weekly by a now defunct publisher, this certainly qualifies as outside the box. Be sure to check out the first Accident Man trailer, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment, for yourself below.