After more than 25 years it seems that Ace Ventura is poised to make a comeback on the big screen. It has been revealed by Morgan Creek, one of the studios behind the original Jim Carrey comedy hits, that Ace Ventura 3 is in active development for Amazon. What's more, the writers behind Sonic the Hedgehog are involved. The big question is whether or not Carrey will reprise his role.

Details are currently scarce but the project was revealed in a recent interview with a representative from Morgan Creek. The interview discussed the studio's history, extensive library and future. The company is seeing demand to revive many of its properties, including The Exorcist, which had previously been revealed as a new movie is on the way. But the news of Ace Ventura 3 slipped in as well. Here's what the studio had to say about it.

"We're pretty excited about our franchise developments with Exorcist and the Ace Ventura franchise... During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories. Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion-picture/theatrical with the Sonic the Hedgehog writers."

It is important to note that they didn't specify whether or not Jim Carrey will return. Setting that aside for a moment, a lot of this makes sense. For one, Sonic the Hedgehog, which was written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, starred Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. It also turned out to be a huge hit, with the sequel currently filming. That builds the bridge explaining how Case and Miller got to Carrey. From a business perspective, reboots and nostalgia-driven movies and TV shows continue to be all the rage. Especially as streaming services look to get an edge over the competition. Though Morgan Creek did imply that Ace Ventura 3 will have a theatrical release.

Released in 1994, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is one of the movies that helped turn Jim Carrey into a comedy superstar. The movie, which sees Carrey play a detective specializing in animals trying to solve a case about the Miami Dolphins' missing mascot, was a tremendous hit. Against a budget of just $12 million, it grossed $107 million worldwide. A sequel, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, was released the following year. It was an even larger hit, taking in $212 million, nearly doubling the take of the original.

An animated series also aired for three seasons. A third movie with Jim Carrey never happened. Instead, in 2009, a direct-to-video sequel/spin-off titled Ace Ventura Jr.: Pet Detective was released. It failed to make much of an impact. The franchise has been dormant ever since. In the years since, Carrey has starred in a number of hit movies, both dramatic and comedic, such as Bruce Almighty, Batman Forever and The Truman Show, among many others. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Park Circus.