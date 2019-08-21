The IMAX release of Ad Astra hits theaters September 20 and will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. IMAX remains the premier destination for space exploration cinema and only in IMAX theaters will audiences experience the full vision and vastness of director James Gray's outer space adventure. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, will put audiences in the middle of the action and fully immerse them into the void of space.

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

The captivating new trailer gives us a better understanding of the story from co-writers James Gray and Ethan Gross. As Pitt's McBride readies for his mission, he assures the psychological evaluator that he is "steady, calm, ready to do [his] job to the best of [his] abilities." His job? To "stop an uncontrollable anti-matter reaction that threatens our entire solar system."

The stakes are high as he sets off into the "endless void," and his desperation grows. We learn that his father, a man he considered a "pioneer," is being blamed for the mystery that threatens our planet. Alone, he travels from Earth to Mars and into the abyss, wondering what his father found and searching for answers as he struggles to survive. Although the trailer features a few action sequences, Donald Sutherland's character warns:

"The enemy up here is not a person or a thing. It's the endless void"

Story aside, the IMAX trailer reveals the stunning visuals from the mind behind Interstellar and Dunkirk, cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema. Although the 2 minute and 35 second trailer only gives us a taste of the beautiful frames to come, it is enough to keep us captivated. The manipulation of silence in the beginning and the wide landscape shots with fractured lights and shadows throughout make us assume Hoytema is using his experiences with Christopher Nolan to bring an epic, visceral feel to James Gray's first large-scale sci-fi film. If the trailer can look this beautiful on my laptop, I can't wait to see what the theater experience can add to the feature film.

Directed by Gray (The Lost City of Z), Ad Astra stars Brad Pitt alongside Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland, as well as Kimberly Elise and Jamie Kennedy. Anthony Katagas, Rodrigo Teixeira and Arnon Milchan serve as executive producers. The film was originally developed by Fox, but was pulled under the Disney banner after the company's $71.3 billion dollar acquisition.

The epic science fiction film hits theaters on September 20, and this definitely looks like one you'll have to see on the big screen.