20th Century Fox has released a new trailer and poster for Ad Astra. It's been a long time coming, but the movie is finally on track to hit theaters this September after hitting a few delays. In the latest trailer, Brad Pitt proves that the movie could end up with some Academy Award nominations when all of the dust settles. This isn't going to be a normal space adventure where there is a huge threat to humanity. There is much more going on underneath the surface.

Ad Astra stars Brad Pitt as an astronaut (Roy McBride) as he travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father. The mission unravels a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet and proves his father might not be who he thought he was. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos, while packing in some intergalactic action at the same time.

Related: Ruth Negga Joins Brad Pitt in Sci-Fi Thriller Ad Astra

Ad Astra is a reunion of sorts between James Gray and Brad Pitt after The Lost City of Z. Pitt did not star in the aforementioned movie, but he was a producer. As for the look of the upcoming movie, it looks like something that will have to be seen on the big screen. Gray and his crew are pushing the boundaries of the future of VFX, and even on a small screen, it has a stunning look to it. Fox had originally set up the movie for release, but Disney is now taking it over after the acquisition.

James Gray recently spoke about making Ad Astra with Brad Pitt and how they are trying to make something different with the movie. When it comes down to it, it's a father and son story, but not as obvious as that, according to the director. James Gray had this to say about what he as aiming to make with Ad Astra.

"We did the deep dive, and what I've tried to do is shake up the genre a little bit. It's all of a piece where you want the film to be dramatically fulfilling and to tackle some profound stuff, because that's the genre that enables you to do so. The weird thing is the movie has become quite personal for me, which I think is always where you want to go if you want to do work that matters."

Ad Astra will finally hit theaters on September 20th. It's been a long wait, but it looks like it will all be worth it in the end for both moviegoers and James Gray and Brad Pitt. In addition to Pitt, the movie also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, Kimberly Elise, and Jamie Kennedy. You can check out the second trailer for Ad Astra below, thanks to the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel.