On September 7, reprint editions of both Ad Nauseam: Newsprint Nightmares from the '70s and '80s and Blood on Black Wax: Horror Soundtracks on Vinyl are getting the deluxe treatment by 1984 Publishing (1984publishing.com), presented by Toronto-based horror periodical Rue Morgue (Rue-Morgue.com).

Michael Gingold's Ad Nauseam is now in its third printing. While initial editions contained newspaper ads solely from the 1980s, this latest version will include an eye-popping 100 additional pages from the 1970s, a decade that rivals the '80s as the most beloved for horror fans. 1970s classics including The Exorcist, The Omen, Jaws, Phantasm, The Amityville Horror, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Suspiria, Carrie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and many more are now all featured. The book additionally contains a new foreword by director Joe Dante (Gremlins, The Howling, Piranha), alongside Gingold's insightful commentary and classic (often hilarious) film reviews.

"After the publication of the first Ad Nauseam, a number of fans asked if we would do a similar deep dive back into the 1970s, and I'm excited to have had the opportunity to do just that. The '70s were the decade when horror came into its own as a box-office force and major trends were launched, and also when many of the weirdest and wildest films emerged from the independent and foreign scenes. The ads for them were among the craziest and most confrontational in movie history, and it has been a thrill to assemble and curate this major expansion of Ad Nauseam for both previous and new readers," said Ad Nauseam author Michael Gingold.

Ad Nauseam: Newsprint Nightmares from the '70s and '80s will consist of well over 300 pages and retails for $37.95. The title will be available worldwide at local bookstores, plus on-line retailers including Amazon and Chapters. Gingold's additional titles with 1984 Publishing, Ad Nauseam II: Newsprint Nightmares from the 1990s and 2000s and Ad Astra: 20 Years of Newspaper Ads for Sci-Fi & Fantasy Films are also available.

Likewise, the expanded second printing of Blood on Black Wax: Horror Soundtracks on Vinyl profiles several additional soundtrack titles, reflecting the consistently strong trend of horror soundtracks being committed to vinyl. The full-color, 272-page book spotlights the intricate (and often rare) artwork on the LP sleeves, as well as album reviews, release details, and backstories. New titles include mainstream entries such as Child's Play, The Silence of the Lambs, Children of the Corn, Silver Bullet, and Cujo, alongside cult hits such as Troll / Troll 2, Bad Taste, Spookies, Ghoulies, and Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things.

"I'll never stop being proud of Blood on Black Wax, a passion project conceived by Jeff and I and brought to life by 1984 Publishing about my life's obsession: horror soundtracks on vinyl. I'm so proud to see the book get this deluxe second printing with even more cool records to add to your shelf," said co-author Aaron Lupton.

"It was a thrill to go back and revisit Blood on Black Wax with Aaron, and not just as an excuse to re-listen to the Maniac Cop soundtrack. With the new edition, we redoubled our efforts to speak directly to a bunch of composers such as Jay Chattaway, Joe Renzetti, and Jonathan Elias about their work on classic horror film scores. Plus, I love it when I have to watch films like The Kindred for 'work-related purposes,'" explained co-author Jeff Szpirglas.

Mick Garris (director / The Stand, Sleepwalkers; writer / Hocus Pocus) wrote a foreword for Blood on Black Wax, while composer Christopher Young (Hellraiser, Pet Sematary) penned the afterword.

Blood on Black Wax will contain limited edition enhanced packaging (foil cover elements + guilded foil page edges) and retails for $34.95. As with Ad Nauseam, it will be available worldwide at local bookstores plus on-line retailers.

You can get both new editions of Ad Nauseam and Blood on Black Wax at the 1984 Publishing website.