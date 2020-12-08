Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore were presented with the Dynamic Duo honor at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time show, and upon accepting the award, the pair teased making a fourth movie together. Since their time appearing together in The Wedding Singer in 1998, Sandler and Barrymore would go on to co-star in the romantic comedies 50 First Dates in 2004 and Blended in 2014.

"It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades," Barrymore said to Sandler at the awards show. "Yes, yes, and Drew - it's 2020, so, you know what that means..." Sandler responded. Drew Barrymore jokes, "Everything sucks?" "Yeah, that's true - but also, it's a new decade so we get to make another movie together," Sandler clarifies.

"Right, well, let's wait until we find something amazing, we do have ten years," Barrymore then says, adding that their fourth movie together "has to be special."

All three of the collaborations between Sandler and Barrymore have seen the two playing the leads who wind up together in romantic comedies. In The Wedding Singer, Sandler plays the titular wedding singer who falls in love with a waitress played by Barrymore. The movie was a box office hit and has maintained a cult following from fans in the decades since its release. It was later adapted into a stage musical.

2004's 50 First Dates was different from your average romantic comedy. It stars Barrymore as an art teacher named Lucy who suffers from anterograde amnesia, forgetting the events of each day. Sandler co-stars as a vet named Henry who falls in love with Lucy, vowing to spend his life winning her over again each day with her always forgetting him by morning. The movie is one of the most memorable romantic comedies of the 2000s and won Sandler and Barrymore an MTV award for Best On-Screen Team.

In 2014's Blended, Sandler and Barrymore play two seemingly-incompatible single parents who form a relationship after they are forced to spend time together at an African safari resort with their children. The movie also reunites Sandler and Barrymore with director Frank Coraci, who also helmed The Wedding Singer along with other Sandler movies like Click, The Ridiculous 6, and The Waterboy.

Sandler and Barrymore may not have made a movie together since 2014, but they recently reunited on the small screen. In September, Sandler appeared as the first guest for Barrymore's new talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. The two jokingly reprised their roles from 50 First Dates for a comedy segment, imagining how the couple would be doing in the hellacious year that has been 2020.

Congrats to Sandler and Barrymore on their Dynamic Duo: Greatest of All Time award. Other honorees at the event include Jamie Lee Curtis for Greatest Scream Queen, Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar of Cruel Intentions for Legendary Lip Lock, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was named as the Hero of the Ages. This news comes to us from the MTV Movie & TV Awards.