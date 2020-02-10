Adam Sandler delivered a NSFW acceptance speech at the Independent Spirit Awards where he took aim at the Academy Awards. Uncut Gems and Sandler were hyped up late last year to where it was almost certain that the actor/comedian would receive his first Oscar nomination. Critics and viewers praised Sandler's performance, along with the directorial work of the Safdie Brothers. However, when the Academy announced the nominations, Uncut Gems and Sandler were nowhere to be found, leading many to believe that the project as a whole was snubbed.

The Independent Spirit Awards, which recognizes projects made for $22.5 million or less, gave Uncut Gems three awards, including Adam Sandler's Best Actor award, The Safdie Brothers for Best Director, and Best Editing. When it was Sandler's turn to get up and deliver a speech, he did not hold back. After looking pretty surprised, he thanked his wife and children before pulling out a rather large speech and then apologized in advance because he was going to be up there for a while.

While reading his Uncut Gems acceptance speech, Adam Sandler launched into one of his big and booming cartoonish voices that has been featured in his work many times over the years. At first, it catches you off guard, but it soon becomes normal after you listen to his words. He addresses his Academy Awards snub and then goes to compare the experience to losing Best Looking in high school to a stereotypical 80s looking guy with feathered hair. He then compared the Independent Spirit Awards to his Best Personality win, which got a huge response from the crowd. You can read what he had to say below.

"A few, you know, a few weeks back, when I was quote-unquote snubbed by the Academy, it reminded of when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category 'Best Looking.' That accolade was given to a jean-jacket-wearing featherhead d*****bag by the name of Skipper Jenkins. But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less-prestigious designation of 'Best Personality.' And tonight, as I look around this room, I realize, the Independent Spirit Awards are the Best Personality awards of Hollywood. So let all those featherhead d*****bag motherf***ers get their Oscars tomorrow night! Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!"

Adam Sandler's Independent Spirit Award speech was pretty much everything that he does boiled down into a few minutes. He uses the cartoon voice to either entice his fans or push away his critics, he makes some funny jokes while getting just a little NSFW, and then brings it all back again to the nice guy that he is. Fans of his will love the speech, but his critics are still going to hate it.

Adam Sandler does what he does and really doesn't care about anything else. During his Independent Spirit Award acceptance speech, he also went out of his way to thank everyone who works with him on his comedy movies. These are the same men and women who have worked with him for decades, even when critics say he should get into working with others, Sandler remains loyal to his friends, no matter if they're a household name or not. You can watch Sandler's full speech below, thanks to the Film Independent YouTube channel.