Adam Sandler and Netflix have extended their relationship to include four more new movies. After the success of his performance in Uncut Gems, Sandler was a serious contender for his first Academy Award nomination. Critical and viewer praise fueled whispers of a possible Best Actor nomination and when asked about all of the hype, the actor joked that if the Academy didn't recognize him, he'd go out and make a bad movie on purpose. Long story short, he did not get the nomination. Will he exact his revenge against the Academy with Netflix?

There have not been any announcements as to what these four projects for Netflix will be, other than the fact that they are Adam Sandler movies. The two started their relationship back in 2014, which was then extended to 2017. Movies like The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, Murder Mystery, and 100% Fresh were all done for the streaming platform with various degrees of success. Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, had this to say in a statement.

"Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can't get enough of him. They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world."

100% Fresh earned Adam Sandler an Emmy nomination, but he has still yet to achieve any attention from the Academy. When asked about Sandler's exclusion this year because of Uncut Gems, an Academy member basically said that Sandler didn't make enough serious material to be in an Oscars discussion. The elderly voter went on to say that he found the actor's joke about making a bad movie on purpose in retaliation for no nomination was in bad taste. Whatever the case may be, we could very well end up seeing Adam Sandler tank a movie, or at the very least, lampoon the Academy at some point.

While Adam Sandler fans would probably love to see him do something in retaliation, it's just not his style. Sandler probably won't even make any further jokes about it. He'll probably just keep doing what he's doing, which does not include wearing suits and tuxedos. He'll keep making material for his fans, while stretching his abilities as an actor.

In other Netflix news, the streaming platform is reportedly cutting some employees in order to make a big advertising shift. As many as 15 employees are said to be losing their job, possibly with more on the way. Netflix is apparently looking to market their brand as a whole, as opposed to single pieces of original content at a time. It's unclear what this will look like, but it's expected to roll out soon. Netflix.com streaming app was the one to announce their extended deal with Adam Sandler.