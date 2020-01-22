A few Academy members have revealed why Adam Sandler did not receive a nomination for his performance in Uncut Gems. The movie had early buzz, with many predicting it would earn Sandler his first-ever Academy Award nominations. However, it was not to be as the Academy decided against his inclusion. As for the reasoning behind the decision, a few members give their brutal and honest opinions as to why Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Jennifer Lopez were left out in the cold this year.

Uncut Gems has been widely praised by critics since it hit the big screen. Even Academy members loved the movie and Adam Sandler's performance in it. But, one singular performance isn't exactly what all members are looking at when making the nomination decisions. 91-year old character actor Terry Moore, who was once nominated, pulled back the curtain on what it's like to vote for the Academy. He explains.

"That [Uncut Gems performance] was a tour de force. He's emerging as a truly great actor, but then he does cheesy Netflix comedies that are really dumb... There are a lot of movies, a lot of performances per year for us to watch. Unfortunately, actors become brands. Sandler's brand doesn't scream 'Oscar,' but Leo DiCaprio's and Jonathan Pryce's do."

There are 1,324 voting Academy members in the acting branch and it appears that some of them like to see a bit more of the game being played and don't appreciate "outsiders" like Adam Sandler. For the comedian, who usually makes his living making people laugh, a joke made on the Howard Stern Show may have hurt his chances. Sandler jokingly threatened to make a bad movie on purpose if he didn't get the 2020 Academy Awards nomination. "There was an arrogance to [Adam]," declared a voting member. "It's a lack of respect," which is probably referring to the joke.

Another anonymous Oscars voter says, "If Adam Sandler has another great film, he'll be nominated. If Eddie Murphy has another great film, he'll be nominated." It turns out that Murphy and Sandler apparently don't have enough "great" performances under their belts. Murphy was criticized because one voting member didn't like the way he approached his campaign for an Oscar nomination. It looks like the Academy can be more than a little particular at times.

In regard to all of the movies, it appears that there are sometimes too many for the Academy voters to see in one year. This leads to some to fall between the cracks like Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers. "First of all, Hustlers is not an 'Oscar movie.' It's a little too rough around the edges, and I'm assuming some other people in the acting category didn't see it," says Terry Moore. He then went on to say that Lopez is more of a "phenomenon" than an Academy Award-winning actress. You can check out the interview with the Academy members over at the New York Post.