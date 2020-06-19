Adam Sandler remains one of the most-or-least popular actors of all time, depending on who you ask. Sandler has had an incredibly prolific career in the world of comedy but has also demonstrated his affinity for drama in a handful of movies, including a brilliant performance in last year's crime drama Uncut Gems. At the time, Sandler joked that if he did not receive an Academy Award nomination he was going to respond by making the worst movie ever as punishment.

Well, that Oscar nod never came and while we await Sandler's response with terror, one fan has done the hard work for him, envisioning exactly what the worst Sandler movie ever could look like.

Titled Jacked Up, the Reddit user known as LundgrensFrontKick has put a lot of time and effort into their pitch, digging through and studying Adam Sandler's back catalog in order to pieces together the worst movie they could imagine, like some sort of horrifying, unfunny, cheesy jigsaw puzzle.

"Adam Sandler plays a personal trainer/shoe salesman named Jack Goodheart who is married to Janet Goodheart (Also, Sandler, using a very off-putting voice). They travel to an exclusive resort in Costa Rica to attend his 30th high school anniversary during the fourth of July weekend. During the event, Rob Schneider (playing a terrorist) and his team of henchmen, hijack the event and take everyone hostage, including State Senator Chuck Finley (Terry Crews) and presidential candidate Casey Fitzpatrick (Maya Rudolph)."

"During the melee, Jack and Janet escape, and the two use their past military experience and buff physiques to save the day. This PG-13 action-comedy is entitled "Jacked Up" and ends with a jet ski chase at the hotel's lazy river pool that circles the hotel. The film is directed by Dennis Dugan, and co-stars Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Terry Crews, Steve Buscemi, Taylor Lautner, Luke Wilson, Peter Dinklage, Maya Rudolph, and Al Pacino."

They have clearly done their research, as the idea for Jacked Up sounds so much like a real Sandler movie that it's not to wonder whether the Reddit user is actually just Adam Sandler himself testing the waters.

Jacked Up even has a filmmaker and cast in mind, with Grown Ups 2 and Jack and Jilldirector Dennis Dugan at the helm, with The Ridiculous 6 and Pixels writer Tim Herlihy penning the script. The cast is composed of several Sandler mainstays such as Rob Schneider, Kevin James, David Spade, and Salma Hayek.

They have even predicted the Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb scores for the movie, which stand at a grimly rotten 6% and 3.75 respectively. One can only hope that Jacked Up movie never sees the light of day. Still, you have to commend LundgrensFrontKick for the sheer amount of work they have put into this, as it is likely a lot more work than Sandler has put into a lot of his recent output.

For those who may not be aware, the exact quote from Sandler at the time was, "If I don't get it, I'm going to f-king come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. That's how I get them." Let's hope he has forgotten all about it. This comes to us from Reddit.