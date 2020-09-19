Batman Day just happens to fall on what would have been Adam West's 92nd birthday this year, making today a perfect time to remember the original live-action Batman. Of course, West is very well appreciated for playing the first Batman in the original 1960s TV series along with its 1966 movie adaptation. He is still considered to be a fan favorite for Batman fans across the world, and that's more evident than ever when taking a look at some of the fan tributes posted online for West for this year's Batman Day.

"For countless fans across multiple generations, #AdamWest *was* #Batman. So fitting, then, that we should celebrate #BatmanDay on his birthday," posts a 60s Batman fan account.

"Happy Birthday Adam West and Happy Adam West Day from Walla Walla! Even though live events are cancelled today that is not going to stop us from celebrating the legacy of our hometown hero," tweeted a resident from West's hometown of Walla Walla, Washington.

"So #BatmanDay falls on the same day as MY true Batman the late Adam West's birthday, aka my first true introduction to the caped crusader which led me to loving him as much as I do today, the greatest to ever put on the cowl, I'm honored that I got to meet you and thank you," another fan posted.

West's family is also remembering the actor with a tribute message posted to his official Facebook account.

"Happy birthday to our very own Adam West - creative genius, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will always be our Bright Knight and we miss him every day," the message reads in part.

West is still considered to be among the greatest superhero actors in history, and the original Batman series still has a large cult following. In a stark contrast to more modern adaptations, the Batman series was much more colorful and zany. Along with West, the series also memorably starred Cesar Romero as the original Joker, and it was always very entertaining when the two shared the screen on the classic series.

In later years, West was able to return to the role of Batman, even if it was in voice only. He portrayed the voice of Bruce Wayne in the animated movies Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders and Batman vs. Two-Face, the latter of which was released posthumously. He also did voice work for the video game Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. West was also known to portray himself in other animated shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy, often depicted as very eccentric and yet always absolutely hilarious.

It's important to take a moment to remember the original live-action Dark Knight as we celebrate all things Batman on Batman Day. To further honor West, Walla Walla residents will be lighting up the Batsignal. The event will be broadcast live on the Adam West Day Facebook page at 8 p.m. PST. You can also see more from the man behind the cowl by watching the documentary Starring Adam West on Amazon Prime Video.

