Days after the release of the new animated movie in theaters, it has been revealed The Addams Family will be getting an official sequel. Additionally, a release date has already been attached to The Addams Family 2, with MGM/UAR setting a release date for Oct. 22, 2021. The news comes after the movie took advantage of the extra ticket sales the holiday weekend brought in for a 4-day opening of $35 million. This places The Addams Family in second place underneath Todd Phillips' Joker, but well above the Will Smith bomb Gemini Man which opened with $23 million against a $138 million budget.

Written by Matt Lieberman and Pamela Pettler, The Addams Family is directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. Its ensemble cast brings in plenty of big names to voice the kooky cast of characters, including Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler as Grandma, Conrad Vernon as Lurch, and Snoop Dogg as Cousin It. Allison Janney and Elsie Fisher also star. In this modern retelling, the titular family moves to New Jersey to begin a new life, though their particular lifestyle leads to clashing with their bright and colorful neighbors.

While younger audiences seem to be enjoying The Addams Family, the release has not been met without its share of criticism. It's sitting at a 44% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the majority of the complaints focusing on the movie's lighter tone in comparison to its darker roots. Still, the movie is making enough money for the sequel to get the green light, as ticket sales for the movie are exceeding the expectations the studio had for it. We could also be seeing the start of a new long-running movie series if the follow-up manages to impress the studio in this same fashion. In any case, it appears this new version of our favorite spooky family is here to stay.

Created by cartoonist Charles Addams, The Addams Family franchise first began as a comic strip series in 1938. The visual design of the characters in the new movie is actually heavily inspired by how they appeared in the original comic. In the years since, the series has had a variety of animated and live-action adaptations. Perhaps the most well-known of them all would be the 1991 movie from director Barry Sonnenfield, which starred Raul Julia as Gomez and Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester, and Christina Ricci as Wednesday. Along with its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values, the movie has become a cult classic in the years since its release and still regarded by many as the ultimate adaptation of the source material.

The new version of The Addams Family is currently playing in theaters everywhere. Considering a sequel is already on the way, the movie seems to be worth checking out for any fan of the classic franchise. This news comes to us from Deadline.