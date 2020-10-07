Pop culture's creepiest and kookiest family will return next year, as a new poster for The Addams Family 2 teases its planned Halloween 2021 release date. A second, nearly identical poster only says 'Coming Soon'. Contrasted against a bright yellow background, both posters features a gloom Wednesday looking very apathetic about her upcoming return to the big screen. "A sequel. How original," the poster also reads, channeling Wednesday perfectly. The poster also says, "Halloween 2021" at the bottom, coinciding with the planned release date previously reported on last year.

Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, last year's animated reboot of The Addams Family was met with a mixed reception. Because the original live-action movies have become so iconic, it's difficult for many longtime fans to embrace a new take on the classic characters. Although the animation style is based on the comic series that spawned the franchise decades ago, some fans have also criticized the movie's look. However, reintroducing the Addamses to a new generation has proven to be a very lucrative endeavor, as The Addams Family scored bigtime at the box office on a modest budget.

The voice cast of the new Addams Family includes Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg as Cousin Itt, Conrad Vernon as Lurch, and Bette Midler as Grandmama. Allison Janney, Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, and Tituss Burgess also starred. There's no indication that any of the cast members who voiced one of the Adamses won't be returning to reprise their roles for the sequel.

In the animated adventure, the Addams family finds their creepy hilltop mansion at stake with a shady television personality looking to have it removed from the town. Meanwhile, the parents must deal with extra trouble when Wednesday runs away and Pugsley struggles with his planned "rite of passage" ceremony to officially call himself an Addams. Paying homage to the roots of the franchise, the movie also includes a special segment where the family recreates the opening intro of the original television series from the 1960s.

As of now, plot details are still unclear for The Addams Family 2. What has been announced is that Tiernan and Vernon will return to direct the movie. Last year, Tiernan divulged a few details about where the story could go with the next installment. "With any sequel like that you've got to move the characters forward and try and explore some new territory with them," the director told ComicBook.com.

"You really need to have a story that heightens the emotional stakes for the characters," Vernon added. "How does everything that they earned in the first movie come up for grabs in the second movie, and what do they need to do to emotionally get beyond the next level? So I think that's the way we're approaching this next film."

The Addams Family 2 is reportedly set for a release in theaters on Oct. 22, 2021. Some details of this story come to us from ComicBook.com.