The Addams Family animated movie has lined up a stellar cast. Charlize Theron (Morticia), Allison Janney (Margaux Needler), Bette Midler (Grandmama), Chloe Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), and Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester) have all joined the previously announced Oscar Isaac, who voices Gomez Addams. MGM is set to release the movie on October 11, 2019.

Conrad Vernon, known best for his work on the R-rated animated comedy Sausage Party is co-directing the movie with Greg Tiernan. In addition to the cast, the studio also revealed the first artwork for the new Addams Family animated movie, which is quite a bit different from what many are accustomed to, but it is a bit closer to the original New Yorker comic strip that the movies and TV shows have been based on. Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM had to say about the movie in a statement.

"Conrad and Greg are masters of animation with the keen ability to create something both kids and their parents will enjoy for different reasons. Adding to that a world class caliber of talent with Oscar, Charlize, Chloe, Finn, Nick, Bette and Allison, we can't wait to bring their fresh and modern take on The Addams Family to the worldwide audience."

Over the years The Addams Family has been through many iterations. There was the black and white TV series, which aired on ABC in the 60s, the 70s cartoon from Hanna Barbera and the live-action movies from Paramount in the 90s, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. The first movie was substantially more successful financially, but the sequel was received slightly better amongst the critical community at the time. Co-director Conrad Vernon had this to say about their new take.

"Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new. With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we've put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation."

Matt Lieberman penned the screenplay for the animated feature, which sees the famed family face-off against a reality-TV host (Allison Janney) while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. That could leave lots of room for some interesting voice cameos to go along with the already impressive cast. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline. You can check out the first artwork from the new Addams Family movie for yourself below.