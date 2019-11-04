Ron Swanson just seems to make everything better. DeepFake artist Dr. Fakenstein has replaced Christina Ricci's Wednesday Addams with Swanson in certain Addams Family Values scenes. The video, like all of Fakenstein's past work, is deeply weird and this one takes it a step further by adding in an impression of Nick Offerman's voice. If you thought seeing Offerman's face on all of the Full House cast was unnerving, the Addams Family DeepFake is even more unsettling.

Christina Ricci's Wednesday Addams is spot on, but her dry wit has been replaced by Nick Offerman's Ron Swanson in Dr. Fakenstein's new DeepFake take on Addams Family Values. All of the scenes are taken from the camp portion of the movie where we learn that Wednesday can't swim and that she spends a lot of time thinking about homicide. Nick Offerman's Ron Swanson character may have even been influenced by Ricci's take on Wednesday Addams nearly 30 years ago, as this pairing is pulled off pretty well, once you get past the mustache and ponytail vibes.

As for the voice imitation of Nick Offerman, it's not a person doing it. The voice was synthesized using an AI model trained on the actor's speech patterns, which adds a whole new layer of creepiness for the future. The DeepFake technology keeps getting better and better and there have been constant fears about these videos causing real problems in the world. The technology took off as something fun, but it has since taken on a life of its own and gone on to improve rapidly through the adult entertainment industry, just like a lot of tech does these days.

Bella Thorne partnered with PornHub to direct her first movie, but she is also on a mission with PornHub against DeepFake adult videos that have been flooding other sites. Pornographic material featuring DeepFake versions of Thorne and other famous Hollywood actresses have started to spread like wild fire and they are getting increasingly harder to tell if they are real or fake. Avengers: Endgame actress Scarlett Johansson has also expressed concern over how rapidly the tech is moving. While laughing at Nick Offerman's face pasted on Christina Ricci's in Addams Family Values is fun, it's not so much fun when a person's image is used for something darker.

With DeepFake tech on the rise, it's only a matter of time before it starts to get used politically. Regardless, it should be a while before everything starts looking and sounding completely normal. We're still a ways off from that happening, but the time will come when we probably won't be able to tell the difference, which is scary. For now, we'll continue to laugh and marvel at the absurd videos Dr. Fakenstein keeps delivering. The Nick Offerman as Wednesday Addams video comes to us from the Dr. Fakenstein YouTube channel.