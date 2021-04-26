New casting details have reportedly been revealed for Tim Burton's Netflix reboot of The Addams Family, and rumor is Christina Ricci is being eyed for Morticia. Previously, Netflix announced that Burton is developing a TV series adaptation of the classic sitcom. Dubbed Wednesday, the series follows an older Wednesday Addams as she attends college.

Are you ready for the best Wednesday ever? A Wednesday Addams live action series following the spooky icon’s coming of age is coming to Netflix. And with it, Tim Burton will be making his TV directorial debut! pic.twitter.com/rKQ7oZU645 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 17, 2021

"Are you ready for the best Wednesday ever?" the original announcement from Netflix read. "A Wednesday Addams live action series following the spooky icon's coming of age is coming to Netflix. And with it, Tim Burton will be making his TV directorial debut!"

No casting announcements have yet been officially revealed by Netflix, but a new report from The Illuminerdi has divulged some rumored information. According to the outlet, there is interest from Burton and the Wednesday team in bringing in Ricci to play Morticia. It remains unclear how far along the casting push is gone or if there have yet been any official talks between Christina Ricci and Tim Burton.

Additionally, The Illuminerdi reports that Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin) was in consideration to play the leading role of Wednesday. Nothing has yet been confirmed, as the report also names Bailee Madison (Good Witch) as another name in the running. Casting for Wednesday Addams is reportedly open to all ethnicities, though there's reportedly a preference to cast a Latinx actress.

Ricci's potential casting as Morticia Addams has been something fans of the franchise have wanted to see for years. She is of course best known for playing a young Wednesday Addams in the original movie version of The Addams Family in 1991, a role she reprised in the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values. Some say the actress would now make a perfect Morticia in a live-action reboot, given her look along with her prior ties to the franchise.

An official logline for Wednesday reads: "The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

There has been a lot of speculation from The Addams Family fans over who could be playing the roles in the upcoming Netflix reboot. Johnny Depp is one popular name that's come up a lot for Gomez Addams, and his name makes a lot of sense given how often he's previously collaborated with Burton. As for Morticia, Ricci is certainly among the most popular suggestions, though other names people would like to see include Eva Green and Cate Blanchett.

Wednesday will consist of eight episodes and it's unclear at this time if Tim Burton intends to keep the series going with additional seasons. There's no word yet on when exactly the series will begin filming, but with pre-production underway, it shouldn't be too much longer before Netflix reveals some official casting announcements. The rumors of Ricci's potential involvement were first reported by The Illuminerdi.