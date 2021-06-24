Addison Rae blew up on TikTok back in 2019 after she posted videos dancing with her mom, Sheri. Flash forward a few years and a pandemic, and she has become the second most followed user on the app with 123.2 million followers. She released her debut single, 'Obsessed' in March 2021. Flash forward a few more ticks, and now she's on the big (Netflix) screen with her upcoming remake He's All That. And to celebrate her success, she is flashing her thong on instagram.

Is there anything she can't do? https://t.co/r9tUTYbOSd — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) June 22, 2021

Bad Santa 2﻿ director Mark Waters is at the helm of this reimagining of the '90s classic She's All That. The first go around had us watching Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.), a high school hottie who makes a bet with his fellow classmate that he can turn geeky Laney Boggs (Rachel Leigh Cook) into a Prom Queen. Problems arise when hot shot Zack becomes involved and in love with the transformed Laney.

In the new teen romance He's All That, we'll see a modern, gender-swapped retelling of the 1999 beloved teen classic. Addison Rae headlines the movie as Padgett Sawyer. Tanner Buchanan will star alongside her as Cameron Kweller. Rachael Leigh Cook Will be returning as Padgett's mom, though she will not be reprising her role of Laney, and for good measure, they've added a pinch of Kourtney Kardashian. As these reboots go, we'll see the original turned on its head with a teenage girl setting out to give a high 'nobody' the ultimate high school makeover.

Addison Rae is not taking this chance to make the next leap to film star lightly. Addison took a bit of a method acting approach, and asked friends and family to call her Padgett (her character's name) when she wasn't on set. "I'm willing to prove how seriously I do take things. It's something I'm willing to keep working at and hopefully really proving myself to these people."

Rae says, "I'm a little nervous, but I did my very best and that's all I can do. I was taking [acting] classes probably seven days a week before the film started and [spending] like hours and hours a day doing script analysis." She says she's always wanted to be an actress, "To be called one now, especially now that I've starred in my own film. It's kind of just really insane to be able to say that. Growing up I was always in acting classes and watching movies, and pretending I was the characters, so even just being able to, you know, be on screen is just incredible to me."

Buchanan, the Cobra Kai star, will play the boy who gets a makeover by Rae's Padgett. He says working with Rae, "is such a treat," adding of the social media influencer, "She really came into this movie with so much drive, hard work and passion to show her abilities as an actor."

For those who worry the reboot will not deliver the same John-Hughsish vibe, epic dance scenes, the 'popularity is not king' lesson, Rae claims that the reboot is "definitely modernized in the best way." Buchanan adds, "In reality, they're both making over each other into better people, like in She's All That. It really holds true to the original story, but is updated in a way that feels current ... cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!"

It's been rumored we will see other fan favorites like Matthew Lillard. The original She's All That screenwriter, R. Lee Fleming Jr., also returned to write the He's All That script. I can't wait to see who they might slip in for our nostalgic delight. Fans can watch He's All That via Netflix on August 27.