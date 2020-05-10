Don't meet your heroes, kids. They might lose weight and break your heart. At least, that was the impression fans of hugely successful singer Adele gave in response to her weight loss. The 15-time Grammy award winner recently posted a picture on Instagram where fans noticed a drastic reduction in her size.

Social media was immediately in an uproar, and not all of it was kind. While some fans celebrated the singer's achievement in fitness, others were quick to accuse her of 'fatphobic' conduct in daring to lose weight. For many, Adele with her plus-size body and spectacular success was proof that you don't need to be a size zero in order to get ahead in showbiz. In her weight loss journey, some saw an admission of shame towards her heavier build by the singer, and the wrong message that would send to fans who are not as svelte as her new self.

The trolling got so bad, mixed in with suggestions that she had taken the help of unsavory and unsafe weight-reduction methods to effect such a dramatic change, that her former trainer Pete Geracimo also took to Instagram to defend his client against the storm of abuse.

"As Adele's former London-based personal trainer, it's disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss."

"In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn't. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!"

Geracimo further went on to explain Adele's motivation behind her dramatic weight loss, and the long, difficult journey the singer had to undertake in order to debut her new look.

When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing."

"Since she moved to LA, it's been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It's only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and "is sweating"! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo.

The trainer signs off with the hope that fans can celebrate Adele's achievement by seeing it in its proper light, instead of assigning their personal emotions and hangups on the singer.

My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It's about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around.