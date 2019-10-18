We have a brand new trailer for Adopt a Highway. The movie was recently acquired by RLJE Films for distribution and the company didn't waste any time in getting a trailer for this one online ahead of its release. After seeing the trailer, it's easy to see why, as this looks like a potential winner, with Oscar-nominee Ethan Hawke leading the way as a convict looking for redemption.

The trailer kicks off with Ethan Hawke getting out of prison. Like all people in his position, he's trying to make the best of it and earn a new lease on life. That proves to be easier said than done. Everything changes in a big way when he finds a baby abandoned in a dumpster, who he decides to care for instead of turning it over to the authorities. Things get emotional from there, both in a touching way and in a foreshadowing heartbreak sort of way.

Adopt a Highway was produced by Blumhouse Productions and premiered at SXSW in 2017. It took a while for the movie to find its way to release, but it was praised heavily following its debut. Specifically, Ethan Hawke's performance has been singled out by critics and first-time feature director Logan Marshall-Green has also earned praise. Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer for RLJE Films, had this to say following their recent acquisition of the movie.

"We were blown away by Ethan Hawke's incredible performance in Adopt A Highway. Logan Marshall-Green's directorial debut shows he is a filmmaker to watch and we could not be more thrilled to be bringing this emotional and timely film to audiences."

Logan Marshall-Green, as an actor, is known for his roles in movies such as Prometheus, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Upgrade. Ethan Hawke, meanwhile, is a four-time Oscar nominee who has starred in projects such as Training Day, Dead Poets Society, The Purge, Before Sunrise and Sinister, amongst many others. The rest of the cast includes Elaine Hendrix, Diane Gaeta, Mo McRae, Chris Sullivan and Betty Gabriel.

Adopt a Highway centers on Russ Milling after having just been released from prison after serving 21 years. His long stint came after a third strike conviction for carrying a single ounce of marijuana. Russ struggles to adapt to a world he no longer recognizes, including, but certainly not limited to, learning to use the internet. One night, he finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster behind his place of employment, a fast-food restaurant. Unsure of how to proceed, Russ decides to care for the child himself, seeing his possible chance at redemption.

Despite looking like the type of emotional drama that often times can garner some awards season attention, RLJE will be giving the movie a day-and-date release, which won't allow it to qualify for the Oscars. Adopt a Highway will hit select theaters, VOD and On-Demand on November 1. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the RLJE Films YouTube channel for yourself.