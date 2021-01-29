Over two decades after Darren Aronofsky directed Jared Leto in the mindbending drama Requiem for a Dream, the two will reunite for the Blumhouse movie Adrift. According to a new report from Deadline, Aronofsky is on board to direct the project with Leto starring in a lead role. Jason Blum will produce through Blumhouse Productions alongside Leto and Emma Ludbrook via Leto's production company, Paradox. Carla Hacken will also produce.

With Darren Aronofsky co-writing the script with Luke Dawson, Adrift is based on a short story conceived by The Ring writer Koji Suzuki. Per Deadline, the story is set "in the dead calm of the open sea, where a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call. A deckhand agrees to take lone control of it while it's towed into port, but soon he discovers why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a 'Ghost Ship.'"

Reportedly, Leto and Ludbrook had been pursuing the movie rights to Adrift for ten years before recently getting Aronofksy and Blum involved. The project is now on the market with with several buyers taking interest. Because Aronofsky is already tapped by A24 to start shooting The Whale in March, it's also noted that Adrift won't be his next movie. This also means that filming won't begin anytime soon, but it will give Aronofsky plenty of time to perfect the script.

The Whale, Aronofsky's next movie, will star Brendan Fraser in the lead role. The movie is based on the 2012 play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, who will also be writing the screenplay for Aronofsky's adaptation. Its story follows a 600-pound recluse named Charlie (Fraser) who hides in his apartment as he slowly eats himself to death. It's a depressing enough concept to begin with, but as we've come to expect with Aronofsky, we can only imagine things will just get much more insane from there.

"Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me," Hunter said when the news was announced earlier this month. "This story is deeply personal and I'm very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience. I've been a fan of Darren's ever since I saw Requiem for a Dream when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I'm so grateful that he's bringing his singular talent and vision to this film."

Requiem for a Dream is Aronofsky's second movie. It stars Jared Leto, Ellen Burstyn, Jennifer Connelly, and Marlon Wayans. The controversial movie follows four characters enduring their own hellish battles with drug addiction and how it drastically changes them physically and emotionally. Very critically acclaimed and with Burstyn earning an Oscar nomination for her performance, Requiem for a Dream strongly helped with elevating the careers of both Aronofsky as a filmmaker and Leto as an actor.

With The Whale slated to shoot this spring, it would seem that Adrift couldn't start filming until later in the year. In the meantime, Leto can be seen in his next role as a serial killer in John Lee Hancock's new movie The Little Things, which premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Jan. 29. This news comes to us from Deadline.