Adult Swim is bringing back three of its fan favorite shows with all new movies. On Wednesday, the network announced that Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and The Venture Bros. have all had new original movies officially green-lit. All three shows had previously been canceled, with The Venture Bros. getting axed just last year, but all have remained among the most popular titles in the Adult Swim library.

This original film has been green-lit. Any complaints and we're turning this internet around and going home #athfpic.twitter.com/az0nTw7Nvd — adult swim (@adultswim) May 12, 2021

"Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways," Michael Ouweleen, the president of Adult Swim, said in a statement.

Along with the official reveal of the three movies comes some plot descriptions for each title. The logline for Aqua Teen Hunger Force reads: "A continuation of the hit animated series, fans will find out what happens next with Frylock, Meatwad and Master Shake, who consider themselves crime fighters, but the truth is they never fight crime. Aqua Teen Hunger Force is created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis and follows the strange everyday lives of three human-sized food products living in New Jersey."

Created by Brendon Small and Tony Blancha, the Metalocalypse logline reads: "The power-hungry TRIBUNAL unveils their secret and deadly Falconback Project as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth's atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?"

As for The Venture Bros., which is created, written, and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, the movie takes place directly after season 7. Its logline states: "Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them."

Metalocalypse ended its run in 2013 while Aqua Teen Hunger Force came to an end in 2015. The most recent of the three to get canceled was The Venture Bros., which was originally renewed for an eighth and final season in 2018. Work had begun on season 8 before Publick confirmed last fall that the show had been axed and the new season wouldn't be produced after all. At the time, Adult Swim tweeted that they were "working with Jackson and Doc to find another way to continue the Venture Bros. story."

We also want more Venture Bros. and have been working with Jackson and Doc to find another way to continue the Venture Bros. story. — adult swim (@adultswim) September 8, 2020

Release dates haven't been set for any of the three animated movies, but for fans of each, it's good to know that the story will continue. Should they all do well, there's always the chance more movies could be developed as well.