When it comes to '80s icons, Lou Diamond Phillips is in a class all his own. He got his famed start in the Ritchie Valens biopic La Bamba and went onto appear in a number of classics from the era including Stand and Deliver, Young Guns, The First Power and many more. He's had a long career in Hollywood, and can currently be seen starring in the hit series Prodigal Son. On March 9, you can see him in the crime thriller Adverse, which arrives On Demand after a limited theatrical run. We recently caught up with Lou Diamond Phillips to talk about his new role in Adverse, as well as a whole host of other things including his most recent work as an author, with his sci-fi fantasy book Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira.

In Adverse, Lou Diamond Phillips plays Dr. Cruz, who is counseling a troubled young man named Ethan, played by Thomas Ian Nicholas. Struggling to make ends meet, rideshare driver Ethan learns his sister Mia is deep in debt to a sleazy drug dealer. When Mia goes missing, Ethan discovers that crime boss Kaden is behind the act, and to get close to him Ethan takes a job as Kaden's driver. One by one Ethan hunts down members of Kaden's crew to wreak bloody vengeance as he prepares to confront Kaden himself.

In a recent interview speaking with Paulington James Christensen III, Lou Diamond Phillips revealed that he only did one day of shooting on Adverse, making the most of his screen time. His character bookends the action seen in the thriller, and he makes several appearances throughout the runtime, serving as a mentor to Ethan as he attempts to avoid trouble at every turn.

Lou Diamond Phillips explains exactly how he got cast in the movie, and why he still gives it his all when it comes to acting, no matter how small the project may be. Along the way, the iconic actor also looks back at his past roles. Most notably, that of Chavez Y Chavez in Young Guns. It's true, original Young Guns writer John Fusco is working with original star Emilio Estevez on Young Guns 3.

The actor also talks about the possibility of his novel The Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira becoming a major motion picture. For those not in the know, Phillips is also an author, and penned this 2020 sci-fi fantasy tale, which includes illustrations from his wife Yvonne Phillips. It is currently for purchase at Amazon in hardcover. And Adverse will be streaming On Demand starting March 9. Though you may be lucky enough to catch it at the theater if the local cineplex or Drive-In is currently opened near you.